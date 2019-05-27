Lenny Kravitz: Rock star with a camera

Lenny Kravitz's first camera was his dad's Leicaflex. Seymour Kravitz was a photojournalist who had covered the Vietnam War. He gave his camera to his son when he turned 21. Lenny Kravitz quickly discovered his love for photography. "I used to play with my dad's Leica camera, but had no idea how to use it. I was attracted to the camera and the design," he said.

Later, as a star, he became friends with photographers such as Mark Seliger and Jean-Baptiste Mondino. "I would go into their darkroom or studio and watch them work. I thought it was magical."

The idea to turn his hobby into something more professional was born when he one day pulled out his camera at a red carpet function and simply started taking pictures, too. The photos were so good that Lenny Kravitz launched a book and held his first exhibition, "Flash," in 2015.

Enthusiastic fans and photographers in Cannes: A Lenny Kravitz photo from his book "Flash"

Collector's editions

That same year, Leica released a special limited edition camera designed by Kravitz. The brand new camera was made to look as if it had been used for 20 years, complete with traces of wear and tear. Known as the "Correspondent," the model was designed in memory of Kravitz's father.

Only 125 cameras were produced in that model, selling for €22,500 ($25,100) each.

The luxury Leica M Monochrome model sells for €22,900

Kravitz has now teamed up with Leica a second time, and a new special edition camera has been unveiled at the opening of the "Drifter" show: a Leica M Monochrome covered in synthetic python leather. The camera can be acquired for €22,900.

30 years a rock star

Lenny Kravitz has been a successful singer and multi-instrumentalist for over 30 years. He has sold more than 23 million records worldwide. His greatest hits are "Fly Away," "It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over" and "Are You Gonna Go My Way."

In September 2015, he released his 11th studio album, Raise Vibration. He takes a political stand in several songs, denouncing war, human rights violations and environmental destruction.

He has been on tour since the middle of last year with songs old and new. After Germany, the tour continues in Scandinavian countries, Brussels and London. He is also scheduled to perform at two blockbuster festivals in the Netherlands, the Hello Festival on June 8 and Pink Pop a day later. The tour continues in the US in August.