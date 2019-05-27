 Lenny Kravitz: Rock star with a camera | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 27.05.2019

Culture

Lenny Kravitz: Rock star with a camera

Musician Lenny Kravitz took time out from his "Raise Vibration" concert tour to open his photography exhibition, called "Drifter," at the Leica Gallery in the German town of Wetzlar.

  • Lenny Kravitz photo: Bahamian Love - B&W photo of a couple sitting together (Lenny Kravitz)

    Lenny Kravitz: a selection of his photos on show in Germany

    Bahamian Love

    Through his exhibition, called "Drifter," Lenny Kravitz takes visitors on various photographic journeys, with shots from the tour bus and his hotel rooms, as well as a series taken in his grandfather's home country, The Bahamas. Kravitz himself was born and grew up in Brooklyn, New York City.

  • B&W Lenny Kravitz photo: Seeing a Man About a Horse - A horse entering a restroom (Lenny Kravitz)

    Lenny Kravitz: a selection of his photos on show in Germany

    Seeing a Man About a Horse

    Lenny Kravitz prefers black-and-white photography. He says such photos feel more real to him. But he also doesn't hesitate to create completely surreal shots. In this one, a horse appears to be right at home in a posh public restroom.

  • Lenny Kravitz photo: Trombone Shorty on Phone (Lenny Kravitz)

    Lenny Kravitz: a selection of his photos on show in Germany

    Trombone Shorty on Phone

    The jazz musician Trombone Shorty, a friend of Lenny Kravitz', often accompanies him on tour. In his exhibition, Kravitz includes a snapshot of his pal talking on the phone while resting in his luxurious hotel room bed. "Drifter" also features other photos of fellow musicians, such as Jay-Z and Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood.

  • Lenny Kravitz photo: Lola (Lenny Kravitz)

    Lenny Kravitz: a selection of his photos on show in Germany

    Lola

    Lola is a renowned Parisian drag queen. Lenny Kravitz captured this atmospheric moment while staying at a hotel in the French capital. "The shot was taken by candlelight," he explained. The strong light sensitivity of his camera enabled him to create the photograph.

  • Lenny Kravitz photo: Elias, B&W, a boy playing near water (Lenny Kravitz)

    Lenny Kravitz: a selection of his photos on show in Germany

    Elias

    Lenny Kravitz said that this photo is one of his favorites in the exhibition. The young boy was so concentrated on what he was doing that he didn't seem to be concerned about what was happening around him.

  • Lenny Kravitz photo: Strut - people watching models on the catwalk (Lenny Kravitz)

    Lenny Kravitz: a selection of his photos on show in Germany

    Strut

    Capturing fleeting moments is Lenny Kravitz' passion. Timeless and intimate without being intrusive, his photographic work reveals a behind-the-scenes look at the rock star's life and interests. "Drifter" is on show at the Leica Gallery in Wetzlar (an hour's drive from Frankfurt) through August 25, 2019.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (eg)


Lenny Kravitz's first camera was his dad's Leicaflex. Seymour Kravitz was a photojournalist who had covered the Vietnam War. He gave his camera to his son when he turned 21. Lenny Kravitz quickly discovered his love for photography. "I used to play with my dad's Leica camera, but had no idea how to use it. I was attracted to the camera and the design," he said.

Later, as a star, he became friends with photographers such as Mark Seliger and Jean-Baptiste Mondino. "I would go into their darkroom or studio and watch them work. I thought it was magical."

The idea to turn his hobby into something more professional was born when he one day pulled out his camera at a red carpet function and simply started taking pictures, too. The photos were so good that Lenny Kravitz launched a book and held his first exhibition, "Flash," in 2015.

Lenny Kravitz (2014 Lenny Kravitz)

Enthusiastic fans and photographers in Cannes: A Lenny Kravitz photo from his book "Flash"

Collector's editions

That same year, Leica released a special limited edition camera designed by Kravitz. The brand new camera was made to look as if it had been used for 20 years, complete with traces of wear and tear. Known as the "Correspondent," the model was designed in memory of Kravitz's father.

Only 125 cameras were produced in that model, selling for €22,500 ($25,100) each.

Leica M Monochrome model designed by Lenny Kravitz (DW/S. Wünsch)

The luxury Leica M Monochrome model sells for €22,900

Kravitz has now teamed up with Leica a second time, and a new special edition camera has been unveiled at the opening of the "Drifter" show: a Leica M Monochrome covered in synthetic python leather. The camera can be acquired for €22,900.

30 years a rock star

Lenny Kravitz has been a successful singer and multi-instrumentalist for over 30 years. He has sold more than 23 million records worldwide. His greatest hits are "Fly Away," "It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over" and "Are You Gonna Go My Way."

In September 2015, he released his 11th studio album, Raise Vibration. He takes a political stand in several songs, denouncing war, human rights violations and environmental destruction.

He has been on tour since the middle of last year with songs old and new. After Germany, the tour continues in Scandinavian countries, Brussels and London. He is also scheduled to perform at two blockbuster festivals in the Netherlands, the Hello Festival on June 8 and Pink Pop a day later. The tour continues in the US in August.

