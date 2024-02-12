Lekhanath Pandey

Lekhanath is a journalist and media educator based in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu.

In his over two-decade-long career, he has worked with a number of media outlets, including The Himalayan Times, The Kathmandu Post, Nayapatrika and The South China Morning Post.

Lekhanath began contributing to DW’s coverage of Nepal in 2020, writing about political and social developments in the country.

He also serves as assistant professor at Tribhuvan University where he teaches communication theories and developments related to new and emerging media.

Lekhanath is also a policy analyst at the Center for Media Research-Nepal.