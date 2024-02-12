  1. Skip to content
Lekhanath Pandey
Image: Lekhanath Pandey

Lekhanath Pandey

Reporter based in Kathmandu

Lekhanath has been contributing to DW’s coverage of Nepal since 2020. He is also an assistant professor at Tribhuvan University where he teaches communication theories and developments related to new and emerging media.

Lekhanath is a journalist and media educator based in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu.

In his over two-decade-long career, he has worked with a number of media outlets, including The Himalayan Times, The Kathmandu Post, Nayapatrika and The South China Morning Post.

Lekhanath began contributing to DW’s coverage of Nepal in 2020, writing about political and social developments in the country.  

He also serves as assistant professor at Tribhuvan University where he teaches communication theories and developments related to new and emerging media.

Lekhanath is also a policy analyst at the Center for Media Research-Nepal.

Nepal's prime minister, KP Sharma Oli, waves at Kathmandu airport on December 2

Nepal looks to kick start stalled China-funded projects

The stakes are high for Nepal's new leader to show progress on getting planned infrastructure projects off the ground.
PoliticsDecember 2, 2024
Survivors of the Nepal earthquake try to keep themselves warm outside their damaged houses

Nepal earthquake survivors deal with deadly cold

Survivors of the November quake are still at risk. At least 34 have died after weeks in makeshift tents in the cold.
CatastropheDecember 29, 2023
A person silhouetted against the sun drinks water from a plastic bottle as the heatwave continued to sweep through the Himalayan Nation on one of the hottest days of June, 2023

Nepal struggles with blistering heat wave

Those hit hardest lack access to cooling fans and air conditioners.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 16, 2023
Nepalese journalists protesting

Press in crisis in Nepal as media revenue dips

Press in crisis in Nepal as media revenue dips

Scores of Nepalese journalists have lost jobs or found different careers as media work becomes financially unviable.
SocietyFebruary 28, 2024
Surendra Pandey and Maya Gurung hold hands

Nepal same-sex marriage a milestone for LGBTQ rights in Asia

Nepal same-sex marriage a milestone for LGBTQ rights in Asia

Nepal has become the first country in South Asia to legally recognize a same-sex marriage.
Human RightsDecember 4, 2023
Erdbeben Nepal

Nepal tremor prompts call for quake-resistant infrastructure

Nepal tremor prompts call for quake-resistant infrastructure

Many structures in earthquake-prone Nepal are unable to withstand the frequent tremors.
CatastropheNovember 6, 2023
Nepal's Prime MInister Pushpa Kamal Dahal takes a bouquet of flowers from a girl in China

Nepal moves closer to China but dodges security alliance

Nepal moves closer to China but dodges security alliance

China and Nepal pledged to boost trade, but Nepalese PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal is less enthusiastic about a security pact.
PoliticsSeptember 27, 2023
Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Narendra Modi stand next to each other at lecterns

Nepal, India strike cross-border infrastructure deals

Nepal, India strike cross-border infrastructure deals

During a high-level meeting, the South Asian neighbors increased cooperation on connectivity and energy infrastructure.
BusinessJune 5, 2023
Busy street in Nepal

What's behind Nepal's missing children?

What's behind Nepal's missing children?

Communities across Nepal fear children are increasingly being trafficked for labor and sexual exploitation.
CrimeDecember 14, 2022
