 Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon signs for Thomas Tuchel's PSG

Sports

Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon signs for Thomas Tuchel’s PSG

Gianluigi Buffon, the 40-year-old goalkeeping legend, has joined French champions Paris Saint-Germain on a one-year deal. The Italian will link up with German coach Thomas Tuchel in the French capital.

Gianluigi Buffon, Torwart Juventus Turin (Getty Images/AFP/M. Bertorello)

The 40-year-old 2006 World Cup winner, who has an option to extend the deal by a further year, joins the big-spending Parisian side days after his 17-year spell at Juventus came to an end.

"It is with a great feeling of happiness that I join Paris Saint-Germain," Buffon told the Ligue 1 club's website.

"For the first time in my career, I am leaving my country and only a project this ambitious could have encouraged me to make such a decision. I want to thank the club and the president for their confidence."

Buffon kept 117 clean sheets over the last seven Serie A seasons, at least 24 more than any other goalkeeper during that period. He ended his career at the Turin club with 300 clean sheets in 655 matches in all competitions.

The nine-time Serie A winner, who closed out his illustrious career with Juventus by clinching a seventh consecutive league title last season, is expected to be officially presented as a PSG player on Monday.

jt/mds (Reuters/AFP)

