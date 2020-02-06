Legendary film actor Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

Hollywood Actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103, his son Michael Douglas announced on Wednesday.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," Michael Douglas said on his official Facebook page.

"To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to," Michael Douglas added. "But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad."

"He leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet," the younger Douglas said.

Kirk Douglas celebrated his 103rd birthday less than two months ago.

An outstanding actor: Kirk Douglas turns 103 Distinctive features Kirk Douglas always wanted to be an actor. But then he studied philosophy, chemistry and English literature. From a poor background, he financed his studies with the help of a boxing grant. He became known for being a fighter - like here in one of his early films, "Champion" (1949).

An outstanding actor: Kirk Douglas turns 103 A happy family — for the photographers In 1943, Kirk Douglas married actress Diana Dill. As a Hollywood star, he loved presenting his happy family to photographers. But the truth behind all the glamour was quite different — they divorced in 1951. His children Michael, then 15, and Joel, 12 at the time, suffered immensely from the break-up of the family.

An outstanding actor: Kirk Douglas turns 103 'Ace in The Hole' (1951) Here, Kirk Douglas plays an ambitious and self-centered reporter who does just about anything for a good story. Sacked several times for drunkenness, adultery and defamation, he gets wind of a sensational report when he comes across an accident, while obstructing rescue operations. The film was superbly directed by Billy Wilder.

An outstanding actor: Kirk Douglas turns 103 'Ulysses' (1955) Kirk Douglas gave one of his strongest performances in the Hollywood film "Ulysses" (1955). He found submissive roles extremely challenging, and even when playing the underdog, he always remained a rebel at the same time. In this film, he also had difficulties depicting a subservient character: His nature as a fighter quickly won the upper hand. He often bullied the directors.

An outstanding actor: Kirk Douglas turns 103 'Lust for Life' (1956) In 1956, Kirk Douglas was nominated for an Oscar for his performance as Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh ("Lust for Life"), but did not win the award. With incredible passion and drama, Douglas played the desperate and lunatic painter who cut off one of his ears towards the end of his life. It was a role that demanded everything that Douglas was able to give.

An outstanding actor: Kirk Douglas turns 103 'Last Train from Gun Hill' (1959) Hollywood loved him in the role of tough Western heroes and daredevils. However, such roles could not satisfy him, as they only reflected one part of his personality. After all, Kirk Douglas also had a more serious side. He was even religious, although he discovered his Jewish roots only late in life - following a stroke.

An outstanding actor: Kirk Douglas turns 103 'Spartacus' (1960) This role was one of the most physically demanding ones in his entire film career. Even though he was very well trained, Douglas found it very exhausting to play the main character in the historical drama "Spartacus." This Hollywood film featuring the biggest slave rebellion against the Roman Empire became a big success, and has remained a classic in film history.

An outstanding actor: Kirk Douglas turns 103 'Lonely Are The Brave' (1961) According to Douglas, this was his most important film. Although he tended to work in a team, he remained a lone warrior throughout his life. He discovered the law of the streets as a young child. The poverty of his Russian-Jewish family continued to serve as a protective shield against the luxurious and glamorous world of Hollywood that he always considered a false illusion.

An outstanding actor: Kirk Douglas turns 103 Passing on his talents His son Michael Douglas followed his footsteps not only as an excellent actor, but, much to the joy of his father, also as a director and producer of outstanding films. All four sons of Kirk Douglas are working in film and the media. In 1975, Kirk performed on the stage in "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest" — directed by his son Michael.

An outstanding actor: Kirk Douglas turns 103 A loving couple - until today His wife Anne Buydens was born in Germany and emigrated to the US. Kirk Douglas has been married to his second wife since 1954, and they've been through all the ups and downs of life. Since his stroke in 1995, Anne is doing her best to help him recover. They have two sons together, Peter and Eric Anthony.

An outstanding actor: Kirk Douglas turns 103 A strong personality Kirk Douglas has always remained a strong personality. He certainly doesn't like to be told what to do. As he wrote in one of his countless biographies, as the nameless son of a Jewish scavenger, he is "damn proud" of having become a highly paid Hollywood star and film producer. And he has always remained humble-minded in the face of so much "undeserved" luck. Author: Conny Paul (ad)



jsi/cmb (AFP, Reuters)

