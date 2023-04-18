  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Nuclear energy
A nuclear power plant
Green groups want natural gas and nuclear energy to be excluded from a list of investments that are labeled climate-friendlyImage: Ina Fassbender/AFP
Nature and EnvironmentGermany

Legal attack on EU calling nuclear power, gas 'sustainable'

1 hour ago

Environmental organizations are challenging the EU classifying nuclear power and gas as sustainable energy sources at the European Court of Justice. They say the green investment should not go to these industries.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QDcj

Greenpeace and other environmental organizations on Tuesday filed a complaint at the European Court of Justice opposing which energy sources the EU is prepared to support financially as part of its so-called Green New Deal

In what the European Commission calls its taxonomy for sustainable activities, renewable energies like wind, solar and hydroelectric are classified as "sustainable." That means they can qualify for subsidies and be labeled as green by private sector investors, but the same applies to atomic energy and natural gas. 

Why do Greenpeace and co. oppose? 

Greenpeace, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), German group BUND and other NGOs launched the appeal. They are following in the footsteps of Austria's government, which did the same last October

"Atomic energy and gas cannot be sustainable," Greenpeace Germany's head of economic and societal issues Nina Treu said. "Green money cannot be misused for industries that led us into the natural and climate crisis in the first place. It must flow into renewable energies and into modernizing conversions towards a social and ecological economy." 

A man stands on a bridge and looks at the Isar 2 nuclear power plant in Essenbach, Germany. April 15, 2023.
Within the EU, Germany, turning off its last nuclear reactors, is fond of gas, while France favors atomic energyImage: Wolfgang Maria Weber/IMAGO

BUND's chairman Olaf Bandt said the groups wanted to legally challenge "this brazen form of greenwashing." 

"Supposed climate change via false labeling is not acceptable," Bandt said. "With the decision to classify natural gas as climate-friendly, the European Commission has put itself on factually and legally shaky ground." 

What's the EU's rationale for the system? 

Several European countries led by France were keen to include nuclear power among the EU's sustainable mix, while a German-led bloc was equally enthusiastic about natural gas

Proponents of nuclear power say it reduces independence on imported energy, for instance Russian fossil fuels, and that its CO2 footprint is extremely low, admittedly discounting other associated environmental concerns. 

Natural gas advocates, meanwhile, argue that the technology can be the bridge between coal, which is much more CO2-intensive than gas, and renewable energies. 

Germans split over shutdown of last nuclear power plants

The taxonomy is also supposed to serve as a guideline to banks and private investors about which projects can be dubbed sustainable. This is of increasing importance as investment portfolios claiming to be in environmentally friendly projects are becoming more popular.

Typically, cases at the ECJ, which sometimes has the power to deem European or national policies in violation of EU laws and demand changes, take more than a year if the court elects to hear them. 

msh/nm (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Model nuclear waste canisters lie on the grass near a road

European Parliament backs listing nuclear energy, gas as 'green'

European Parliament backs listing nuclear energy, gas as 'green'

The push to label natural gas and nuclear energy as "green" in order to lure in more private investors was met with heavy resistance. But EU lawmakers ultimately gave it the green light.
PoliticsJuly 6, 2022

Greenpeace press release (German language), April 18

presseportal.greenpeace.de

BUND press release (German language), April 18

www.bund.net
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Smoke rises amid fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF

Sudan updates: Blinken calls leaders, urges cease-fire

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A mobile phone

Millions of Kenyans indebted to mobile app lenders

Millions of Kenyans indebted to mobile app lenders

Business18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 17, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) inspecting the launch of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile from the Sunan area in Pyongyang the previous day, in response to the ongoing South Korea-US Field Shield joint drill.

North Korean tactical nuclear exercises heighten tensions

North Korean tactical nuclear exercises heighten tensions

Politics21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Germany assistant coach Danny Röhl giving instructions to Germany players Christian Ginter, Nico Schlotterbeck, Emre Can and Leon Goretzka

Danny Röhl: 'Bold decisions are important to me'

Danny Röhl: 'Bold decisions are important to me'

Soccer21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Young people wearing the Israeli flag over their shoulders while they walk through the former Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.

March of the Living: Remembrance in Auschwitz

March of the Living: Remembrance in Auschwitz

History16 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A child watches as a local artist works on a mural painting showing the late Syrian rebel fighter Abdel-Basset al-Sarout in the town of Binnish in the jihadi-held northern Idlib province .

Arabs embracing Assad: Will it help ordinary Syrians?

Arabs embracing Assad: Will it help ordinary Syrians?

PoliticsApril 14, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

People assembling a Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur skeleton

Bone to pick: Is the dinosaur fossil investment craze over?

Bone to pick: Is the dinosaur fossil investment craze over?

Business2 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage