Leftist Yamandu Orsi wins Uruguay presidential election

PoliticsLeftist Yamandu Orsi wins Uruguay presidential electionPoliticsAlex Footman11/25/2024November 25, 2024Uruguay has elected a leftist candidate to the presidency after five years of conservative rule. The tightly-run second-round race saw former history teacher and local mayor, Yamandu Orsi of the left-wing Broad Front alliance come out victorious.