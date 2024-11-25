  1. Skip to content
Leftist Yamandu Orsi wins Uruguay presidential election

Alex Footman
November 25, 2024

Uruguay has elected a leftist candidate to the presidency after five years of conservative rule. The tightly-run second-round race saw former history teacher and local mayor, Yamandu Orsi of the left-wing Broad Front alliance come out victorious.

