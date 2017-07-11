Leftist Boric becomes Chile's youngest-ever president as Kast concedes defeat

Chilean far-right presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast conceded defeat to leftist Gabriel Boric on Sunday.

"I just spoke with Gabriel Boric and congratulated him on his great success," Kast tweeted. "From today he is the elected President of Chile and deserves all our respect and constructive collaboration. Chile is always first."

"We are united," Boric tweeted shortly after his election victory was confirmed. "We are hope. We are more when we are together. We continue!"

"I am going to be a president of all Chileans, whether you voted for me or not," Boric, who will take office in March, said in a call with current President Sebastian Pinera on Sunday night. "I am going to do my best to get on top of this tremendous challenge."

Boric had garnered 56% of the votes with almost 99% of polling stations reporting. Kast had 44% at the same stage.

With polling stations closing at 6 p.m. local time (2100 GMT), initial results followed soon after.

Who were the two candidates?

Voters were choosing between Boric, 35, a millennial former student protest leader who has vowed to raise taxes on the "super rich" and Kast, 55, a devout Catholic and father of nine who has repeatedly defended the country's former dictator Augusto Pinochet.

Kast's brother Miguel was one of Pinochet's top advisors and his candidacy was haunted by revelations that his German father was a member of the Nazis.



Why was there a runoff?

In the first round, both Boric and Kast drew less than 30% of the vote with Kast ahead of Boric by 2%, forcing the runoff. Boric however held the capital Santiago with a comfortable lead.

Both candidates have worked to persuade the centrist middle of the electorate since then.

Both candidates are outside the centrist middle which has ruled Chile since the country returned to democracy after the years of military rule under Pinochet.

A Boric supporter holds the Chilean flag on election day

How did Chileans feel before the vote?

The last opinion polls taken before the vote showed Boric ahead with his lead widening though most polls showed a tight race.

Lucrecia Cornejo, a 72-year-old seamstress, told Reuters news agency as she stood in line to cast her ballot for Boric: "I want real change." She hoped Boric could do something about inequities in education, pensions, and health care.

Dental student Florencia Vergara, 25, told Reuters she supports Kast as a "lesser evil."

"I like his proposals on economic issues, although I don't agree with all his political ideals," she said.

Boric vows to oppose controversial mining project

Chile has a population of 19 million and is the world's largest producer of copper.

With his election victory confirmed, Boric said on Sunday he will oppose mining initiatives that

"destroy" the natural environment, including the controversial Dominga iron, copper and gold mining project which is worth $2.5 billion (€2.2 billion).

