LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 40,000 points

James scored nine points for the Los Angeles Lakers in a home game against the Denver Nuggets to achieve the milestone. This is the 21st NBA season for the 39-year-old, who is the oldest active player in the NBA.

US basketball star LeBron James on Saturday became the first NBA player to score 40,000 career points.

James overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar just over a year ago for the NBA's all-time scoring mark.

James scores 9 after left-handed layup

On Saturday, he scored nine points for the Los Angeles Lakers in a home game against the Denver Nuggets.

James scored five points in the first quarter and then sank a layup 14 seconds into the second quarter. He then made a left-handed layup with 10:39 remaining in the second quarter.

James said that he did not consider the milestone to be the greatest achievement in his career, but still found it meaningful.

"No one has done it. And for me to be in this position at this point and time in my career, I think it's pretty cool," James said.

"Is it one of the top things I've done in my career? No. Does it mean something? Of course. Why wouldn't it?" he said.

Who is LeBron James?

James, who is from Akron, Ohio, was drafted into the league as a teenager.

He won four titles with three different teams, four MVP awards and four Finals MVP awards.

James has a player-option for the 2024-25 NBA season, which allows him to decide whether to stay with the Lakers for another year or become an unrestricted free agent.

He has not committed to the Lakers beyond the current season.

