Lebanon's Hezbollah blames Israel for pager explosions

ConflictsLebanonLebanon's Hezbollah blames Israel for pager explosionsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsLebanonAaron Tilton09/18/2024September 18, 2024At least 9 people, including a child, were killed when pagers used by Hezbollah exploded across Lebanon. The Iranian ambassador is among the nearly 2,800 injured. Hezbollah blames Israel for the blasts. Israel has not commented.https://p.dw.com/p/4kkBBAdvertisement