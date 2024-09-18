  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineExtreme weather
ConflictsLebanon

Lebanon's Hezbollah blames Israel for pager explosions

Aaron Tilton
September 18, 2024

At least 9 people, including a child, were killed when pagers used by Hezbollah exploded across Lebanon. The Iranian ambassador is among the nearly 2,800 injured. Hezbollah blames Israel for the blasts. Israel has not commented.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kkBB
Skip next section Similar stories from Lebanon

Similar stories from Lebanon

Mother and daughter in a treatment room at the Children’s Cancer Center of Lebanon

Lacking funds, children's cancer care in Lebanon at risk

In a country ravaged by an economic crisis, donations are drying up for the Children's Cancer Center in Beirut.
SocietySeptember 17, 202403:17 min
A Lebanese man standing in a fruit and vegetable store

Ongoing Israel-Hezbollah strikes force Lebanese to flee

Cross-border strikes between Israel and the Islamist militia Hezbollah are forcing Lebanese border residents to flee.
ConflictsJuly 24, 202403:06 min
Lebanese drag queen Emma Gration

Lebanese drag queens brave social, and political, pressure

One of the country's most well-known drag queens is speaking out to make sure the show goes on.
SocietyJanuary 8, 202302:41 min
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

cars and guards at Allenby Crossing

Attacker kills 3 Israeli guards at Allenby Bridge

Three Israeli men have been shot dead near the Allenby Bridge crossing between the West Bank and Jordan.
ConflictsSeptember 9, 202401:32 min
Palestinians receive cooked food rations as part of a volunteer initiative in a makeshift displacement camp in Mawasi Khan Yunis

Baerbock: 'Purely military approach' not the answer

In Israel, Germany's foreign minister has said a "purely military approach" wasn't the solution in Gaza.
ConflictsSeptember 6, 202402:15 min
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the northern Gaza Strip play next to the border with Egypt

Why is the Philadelphi Corridor causing such friction?

Israel has sent troops into a area that has been no-man's-land for decades, causing a diplomatic row with Egypt.
ConflictsSeptember 5, 202401:00 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

DW Dokumentation | Der heimtückischeTod - Der schwierige Kampf gegen Landminen

Invisible enemy — The fight to eliminate landmines

More than 160 countries have signed what’s known as the Ottawa Treaty.
ConflictsSeptember 13, 202442:34 min
Thumbnail | Mapped Out Taiwan

Why are China and the US so fixated on Taiwan?

Taiwan is a main flashpoint in the rivalry between the US and China. But what's keeping both so focused on Taiwan?
ConflictsSeptember 3, 202416:24 min
Fokus Europa Polen Belarus Grenze

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People

The border between Belarus and Poland is a scene of increasing violence and illegal crossings.
ConflictsAugust 1, 202426:04 min
Show more