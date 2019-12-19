Lebanon's Hassan Diab aims to form government within '6 weeks'

Lebanon's incoming prime minister has told DW he will try to form a government in record-breaking time to address the concerns of protesters. Lebanon has been rocked by weeks of violent protests in the capital.
Lebanon's prime minister-designate Hassan Diab said he plans to form a new government within the next six weeks and that it would represent the change demanded by protesters.
"It's a government with the goal to save the situation in Lebanon," Diab told DW in his first interview since his appointment.
"Previous governments in the last decade took a year to form," said Diab, who has the backing of Hezbollah. "I'm trying to form a government within four weeks or a period that does not exceed six weeks."
International support
Diab said that he expects international support for the new government, including from Europe and the US.
"We are striving for a government that is different from previous governments in Lebanon. This concerns both the inclusion of technocrats and the proportion of women," said Diab. "I think the US will support a government formed in this manner."
Lebanon has been hit by weeks of mass demonstrations, with protesters urging major reforms to crack down on corruption and what they view as an elite ruling class.
Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri stepped down earlier this month amid the protests. He was widely seen as returning to office before Diab was nominated during political consultations. But Diab's candidacy has courted controversy over its backing from Hezbollah, a Shiite movement with ties to Iran.
When asked whether the new government would represent Hezbollah, Diab said: "The government will represent the face of Lebanon."
Lebanon's political system is intentionally divided along sectarian lines to ensure the inclusion of the country's diverse ethnic and religious communities.
