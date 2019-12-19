 Lebanon′s Hassan Diab aims to form government within ′6 weeks′ | News | DW | 20.12.2019

News

Lebanon's Hassan Diab aims to form government within '6 weeks'

Lebanon's incoming prime minister has told DW he will try to form a government in record-breaking time to address the concerns of protesters. Lebanon has been rocked by weeks of violent protests in the capital.

DW interviewing Hassan Diab

Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab said he plans to form a new government within the next six weeks and that it would represent the change demanded by protesters.

"It's a government with the goal to save the situation in Lebanon," Diab told DW Arabic in his first interview since his appointment.

"Previous governments in the last decade took a year to form," said Diab, who has the backing of Hezbollah. "I'm trying to form a government within four weeks or a period that does not exceed six weeks."

International support

Diab said that he expects international support for the new government, including from Europe and the US.

"We are striving for a government that is different from previous governments in Lebanon. This concerns both the inclusion of technocrats and the proportion of women," said Diab. "I think the US will support a government formed in this manner."

He added that the government would be appointed in line with Lebanon's political system, which is intentionally divided along sectarian lines to ensure the inclusion of the country's diverse ethnic and religious communities. 

Read more: 'People in Lebanon want to live in dignity'

Anti-government protesters light up their mobile phones, as they shout slogans during a protest near the parliament square, in downtown Beirut

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets, urging political reforms

'Face of Lebanon'

Lebanon has been hit by weeks of mass demonstrations, with protesters urging major reforms to crack down on corruption and what they view as an elite ruling class.

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri stepped down earlier this month amid the protests. He was widely seen as returning to office before Diab was nominated during political consultations. But Diab's candidacy has courted controversy over its backing from Hezbollah, a Shiite movement with ties to Iran.

When asked whether the new government would represent Hezbollah, Diab said: "The government will represent the face of Lebanon." The US and the UK have designated the entire organization a "terrorist group," while the EU as a whole as well as Germany and other member states have only listed its military wing as such.

Read more: Hezbollah: What good would a German ban do?

  • Libanon Beirut Sheik Hassan Nasrallah (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Rise of Hezbollah

    Hezbollah, or Party of God, was conceived by Muslim clerics in the 1980s in response to the Israeli invasion of South Lebanon in 1982. The Shiite group has a political and military wing.

  • Libanon Hisbollah Kämpfer (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Zaatari)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    National support against Israel

    Hezbollah emerged in the 1980s as an amalgamation of Shiite militias and played a major role in the Lebanese civil war. It used guerrilla warfare to drive Israeli forces out of South Lebanon — Israel withdrew in 2000. Israel and Hezbollah fought another war in 2006. Its defense of Lebanon against Israel had won it cross-sectarian support and acceptance in Lebanese society.

  • Syrien Hezbollah und syrische Flaggen in Qalamoun (Reuters/O. Sanadiki)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Backed by Iran

    Since its creation, Hezbollah has received military, financial and political support from Iran and Syria. Today, Hezbollah's military wing is more powerful than Lebanon's own army and has become a major regional paramilitary force.

  • Hassan Nassrallah (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Political apparatus

    Hezbollah turned its focus to politics following the end of Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war. It represents a large section of the Lebanese Shiite population and is allied with other sectarian groups, including Christians. Their political development has mostly come under Hassan Nasrallah (pictured), who became the group's leader in 1992.

  • Libanon 15. Jahrestag Abzug Israel Hisbollah Kämpfer Waffen (picture-alliance/AA)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Armed wing

    Unlike other parties in Lebanon's multi-sided 1975-1990 civil war, Hezbollah did not disband its armed wing. Some Lebanese political groups, such as Prime Minister Saad Hariri's Future Movement, want Hezbollah to put down its arms. Hezbollah argues its militant wing is necessary to defend against Israel and other external threats.

  • Syrien Schiitische Gruppen (picture-alliance/Pacific Press/I. Press)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Terror group?

    A number of countries and bodies, including the United States, Israel, Canada and the Arab League, consider Hezbollah a terrorist organization. However, Australia and most of the European Union differentiate between its legitimate political activities and its militant wing.

  • IS Abzug aus dem Libanon Vormarsch der Hisbollah Kämpfer aus Syrien (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Syrian Central Military Media)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Hezbollah enters Syria's civil war

    Hezbollah has been one of the main backers of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the country's civil war. Its entrance into the war helped save Assad, one of its chief patrons; secured weapons supply routes from Syria and formed a buffer zone around Lebanon against Sunni militant groups it feared would take over Syria. As a result it has won considerable support from Shiite communities in Lebanon.

  • Syrien Protest (dapd)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Sectarianism

    Lebanon has long been at the center of regional power struggles, particularly between Saudi Arabia and Iran. However, Hezbollah's military and political ascendancy, as well as its intervention in Syria, have also helped stoke Sunni-Shiite sectarian tensions in Lebanon and across the region.

  • Israel Fahne vor Zaun (Getty Images/C. Furlong)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Renewed conflict with Israel?

    Iran and Hezbollah have increased their political and military strength through the war in Syria. Israel views this as a threat and has carried out dozens of airstrikes on Iran/Hezbollah targets in Syria. Israel has vowed to not let Iran and Hezbollah create a permanent presence in Syria. There is growing concern of another war between Hezbollah and Israel that could draw in Iran.

    Author: Chase Winter


Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

