Lebanon's army to redeploy to south as ceasefire takes hold

11/27/2024 November 27, 2024 Israel carries out strikes on Syria-Lebanon border

Israel has targeted several border crossings between Syria and Lebanon in two separate attacks, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

The British-based monitor was cited by Germany's DPA news agency as saying that the al-Arida in the Tartous countryside was targeted for the first time, along with the al-Dabusiyah and Joseyeh in the Homs countryside.

"The Israelis are trying to cut all bridges Hezbollah uses to smuggle weapons from Syria," SOHR head Rami Abdel Rahman was quoted as saying.

Syria's Defense Ministry confirmed the strikes on the border. It said six people were killed and 12 others were injured.

"The Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of Lebanese territory, targeting border crossings between Syria and Lebanon," the ministry said in a statement.

Israel's military has not commented on the strikes, but it has previously said that it will continue to target sites it sees as being linked to Iran.

Israel has long accused Iran of smuggling weapons to Hezbollah through Syria.