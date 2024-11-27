Lebanon's army to redeploy to south as ceasefire takes hold

11/27/2024 November 27, 2024 Europe reacts to ceasefire agreement

European leaders welcomed the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah, which came into effect on Wednesday.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock hailed the pause in fighting as "a ray of hope for the entire region."

"People on both sides of the border want to live in genuine and lasting security," Baerbock said, calling the deal "a success for diplomacy."

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said it was "very encouraging news," adding that it would increase Lebanon's "internal security and stability."

Von der Leyen also said that the ceasefire announcement was welcome news "first and foremost for the Lebanese and Israeli people affected by the fighting."

"Lebanon will have an opportunity to increase internal security and stability thanks to Hezbollah's reduced influence," she added.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a joint statement with US President Joe Biden, ahead of the truce coming into force, that the deal would also "secure Israel from the threat of Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations operating from Lebanon."

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised a "long overdue" ceasefire that would "provide some measure of relief to the civilian populations" of both Israel and Lebanon.

Starmer called for the ceasefire to lead to "a lasting political solution in Lebanon" and vowed to be at the "forefront of efforts to break the ongoing cycle of violence in pursuit of a long-term, sustainable peace in the Middle East."