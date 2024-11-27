Lebanon's army to redeploy to south as ceasefire takes hold

Skip next section Lebanon's army prepares to deploy in the south

Soldiers of Lebanon's regular army are to secure the Israeli-Lebanese border under the terms of a ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia Image: Hussein Malla/AP/picture alliance

The Lebanese army said it was "taking necessary measures" to deploy its forces in southern Lebanon, hours after a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah took effect.

The deal, brokered by the US and France, came into force at 4 a.m. local time (0200 GMT).

"With the ceasefire coming into effect, the army is taking the necessary measures to complete its deployment in the south," it said.

The Lebanese military also called on residents displaced from their homes not to return to "front-line villages and towns" until Israeli forces withdraw.

Over a million people have been displaced by Israel's bombing and ground invasion in Lebanon, a country with a total population of nearly 5.4 million.

Some 46,500 people were forced to leave their homes in northern Israel after the start of hostilities with Hezbollah in October 2023. Israel's government has said that the possibility of their return is a major war aimof its military operations in Lebanon.