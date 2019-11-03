Lebanon's al-Khatib ends PM candidacy

Lebanon's search for a new prime minister was postponed, after businessman Samir al-Khatib withdrawn his candidacy on Sunday.

Khatib was a contender to succeed Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who resigned from his post on October 29 amid weeks of massive anti-government demonstrations.

Protesters have accused the political elite of corruption and mismanagement, just as the country faces a deepening economic crisis, shortage of liquidity and hard currency.

In Lebanon's complex political system, created to maintain a fragile balance between religious communities, the prime minister must come from the Sunni Muslim community, the president is chosen from the Maronite Christian community, while the parliament head is reserved for Shiite Muslims.

Following the prime minister's resignation, a consensus appeared to have formed around Khatib's candidacy, which Hariri himself supported.

But on Sunday, after a visit to Lebanon's most senior Sunni cleric, Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, Khatib said he did not count on his support. Instead, the Grand Mufti expressed his support for Hariri.

"I learned ... that as a result of meetings and consultations and contacts with the sons of the (Sunni) Islamic sect, agreement was reached on nominating Saad al-Hariri to form the coming government," Khatib said.

"I offer my apologies for not completing the mission I was nominated for," the 72-year-old businessman said in a statement.

Khatib also indicated that he had been "subjected to an unfair campaign by some biased people'' that hurt his chances.

As a result, President Michel Aoun said in a statement that "in light of the new developments" and "at the request of most of the major parliamentary blocs and to make room for further consultations" the consultations to name a prime minister would be postponed to December 16.

Such new developments could signal the return of Hariri to power. But the caretaker prime minister has said he would return to the post only if he is able to lead a government of specialist ministers, something he believes would satisfy protesters and help him tackle the economic crisis and attract foreign aid.

This demand, however, has been rejected by groups including Hezbollah and its ally President Aoun, who insist the government must include politicians.

Lebanon's current political and economic crisis is seen as the worst the country has faced since the 1975-1990 civil war.

jcg/bw (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Rise of Hezbollah Hezbollah, or Party of God, was conceived by Muslim clerics in the 1980s in response to the Israeli invasion of South Lebanon in 1982. The Shiite group has a political and military wing.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization National support against Israel Hezbollah emerged in the 1980s as an amalgamation of Shiite militias and played a major role in the Lebanese civil war. It used guerrilla warfare to drive Israeli forces out of South Lebanon — Israel withdrew in 2000. Israel and Hezbollah fought another war in 2006. Its defense of Lebanon against Israel had won it cross-sectarian support and acceptance in Lebanese society.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Backed by Iran Since its creation, Hezbollah has received military, financial and political support from Iran and Syria. Today, Hezbollah's military wing is more powerful than Lebanon's own army and has become a major regional paramilitary force.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Political apparatus Hezbollah turned its focus to politics following the end of Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war. It represents a large section of the Lebanese Shiite population and is allied with other sectarian groups, including Christians. Their political development has mostly come under Hassan Nasrallah (pictured), who became the group's leader in 1992.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Armed wing Unlike other parties in Lebanon's multi-sided 1975-1990 civil war, Hezbollah did not disband its armed wing. Some Lebanese political groups, such as Prime Minister Saad Hariri's Future Movement, want Hezbollah to put down its arms. Hezbollah argues its militant wing is necessary to defend against Israel and other external threats.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Terror group? A number of countries and bodies, including the United States, Israel, Canada and the Arab League, consider Hezbollah a terrorist organization. However, Australia and most of the European Union differentiate between its legitimate political activities and its militant wing.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Hezbollah enters Syria's civil war Hezbollah has been one of the main backers of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the country's civil war. Its entrance into the war helped save Assad, one of its chief patrons; secured weapons supply routes from Syria and formed a buffer zone around Lebanon against Sunni militant groups it feared would take over Syria. As a result it has won considerable support from Shiite communities in Lebanon.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Sectarianism Lebanon has long been at the center of regional power struggles, particularly between Saudi Arabia and Iran. However, Hezbollah's military and political ascendancy, as well as its intervention in Syria, have also helped stoke Sunni-Shiite sectarian tensions in Lebanon and across the region.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Renewed conflict with Israel? Iran and Hezbollah have increased their political and military strength through the war in Syria. Israel views this as a threat and has carried out dozens of airstrikes on Iran/Hezbollah targets in Syria. Israel has vowed to not let Iran and Hezbollah create a permanent presence in Syria. There is growing concern of another war between Hezbollah and Israel that could draw in Iran. Author: Chase Winter



