Lebanon: Will the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire last?

ConflictsLebanonLebanon: Will the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire last?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsLebanonOle Alsaker11/28/2024November 28, 2024In Lebanon, supporters of Hezbollah are celebrating the ceasefire with Israel as a victory — despite significant blows to the militant group's strength. The violence has ended for now, but several major challenges still threaten the fragile truce.https://p.dw.com/p/4nVdSAdvertisement