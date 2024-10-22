  1. Skip to content
Lebanon: What is UNIFIL's role and does it matter?

Ralph Martin
October 22, 2024

UN peacekeepers have been trying to bring calm to southern Lebanon since 1978. But the rise of Hezbollah has made that increasingly difficult. Recent clashes between Israel and the Islamist militia are putting UNIFIL's personnel at risk.

