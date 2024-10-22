Lebanon: What is UNIFIL's role and does it matter?

ConflictsLebanonLebanon: What is UNIFIL's role and does it matter?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsLebanonRalph Martin10/22/2024October 22, 2024UN peacekeepers have been trying to bring calm to southern Lebanon since 1978. But the rise of Hezbollah has made that increasingly difficult. Recent clashes between Israel and the Islamist militia are putting UNIFIL's personnel at risk.https://p.dw.com/p/4m5HeAdvertisement