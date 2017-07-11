Lebanon unveils new government after 13-month impasse

Lebanon is set to name a new government, its leaders announced on Friday, following 13 months of political squabbling.

Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati and President Michel Aoun said that the new Cabinet will meet on Monday for the first time.

What do we know so far?

Political sources said intensive communication throughout Thursday night finally led to the creation of the Cabinet of 24 ministers. Observers hope a change in leadership could bring the troubled Middle Eastern state out of its current political and economic crisis.

The deal between PM-designate Mikati and President Auon comes after months of disagreement over the distribution of Cabinet seats between different parties.

One of the factions, the Hezbollah group deemed a terrorist organization by the EU and the US, will name two out of 24 ministers, sources confirmed.

Senior central bank official Riad Salameh will be the new finance minister and Abdallah Abu Habib will take over as foreign minister after his posting as Lebanon's ambassador to Washington.

How deep is the crisis?

Lebanon has been without a fully empowered government since the 2020 Beirut port explosion that killed over 200 people.

The incident caused political instability and increased poverty levels, bringing up prices of food and fuel as the currency plummeted to 90% of its original value.

Western powers have raised their concerns about the situation that led to a crime wave as people grew ever more desperate.

Lebanon: Life without gas and electricity Crisis leaves Lebanese strapped for cash Lebanon is in the midst of an economic crisis the likes of which the country has never seen. The Lebanese pound has lost around 90% of its value since the end of 2019, making foreign currency a precious commodity. Those with no access to hard currency are experiencing a dramatic loss of purchasing power.

Lebanon: Life without gas and electricity The search for natural gas and gasoline Fuel shortages are a symptom of the country’s ongoing economic crisis. Gasoline used to be cheap in Lebanon and was generously subsidized by the state. But those days are gone. Lebanon now has to import fuel, but the country lacks the currency reserves to do so. All of its foreign cash is as good as gone. And without fuel, the power plants cannot operate.

Lebanon: Life without gas and electricity No air conditioning Rampant cronyism and mismanagement mean that electricity is also in short supply. It’s so hot at night that people aren't able to sleep and without electricity, they can't turn on the air conditioning. Lebanon’s elderly are the ones hardest hit by the crisis. Elevators, too, aren’t always running, even when people pay private companies to turn the power back on.

Lebanon: Life without gas and electricity Long lines at gas stations "Sometimes people sleep in their cars at gas stations so they’ll be able to get gas the next morning," said a woman from Beirut. Many gas stations are only open a few hours a day. People are so desperate that the army has been called in to break up brawls. There have also been exchanges of gunfire because of the lack of fuel.

Lebanon: Life without gas and electricity Bread shortages abound Those without fuel can't drive to work. With the exception of a few busses, Lebanon has no real public transportation system to speak of. And if you can't fill up your car, you also can't deliver bread to stores or restaurants. Not forgetting of course that electricity is required to bake the goods. What's more, the prices for the subsidized bread also increased dramatically in recent months.

Lebanon: Life without gas and electricity Food going bad The list of problems people in Lebanon have to deal with on a daily basis is getting longer and longer. Grocers have had to throw away their frozen foods because they otherwise would have spoiled. The shortage of electricity has led people to buy mainly food that doesn’t require refrigeration.

Lebanon: Life without gas and electricity Education emergency looms The fuel and economic crisis in Lebanon is also having an impact on the country’s education sector. Many parents can hardly pay the high tuition fees for private schools, and many teachers are not getting paid. University instructors also often have to wait for their paychecks. During the pandemic, energy shortages meant that online classes weren’t always possible.

Lebanon: Life without gas and electricity Hospitals pushed to the limit Hospitals in Lebanon have also recently complained of massive shortages of fuel for their generators. Without generators, ventilators, for example, also have to be switched off. Medical personnel are exhausted and with coronavirus infections on the rise, hospitals are at their breaking point. Many doctors have long since left the country.

Lebanon: Life without gas and electricity Medicine in short supply Patients, in some cases, are asked to bring their own medication. As a country that imports many of its goods, medicine is in short supply in Lebanon. Pharmacists have stopped issuing whole packs of medicine and have begun rationing. A few days ago, a video appeared online showing a warehouse packed with medicine. The dealer apparently was waiting to sell the goods at even higher prices.

Lebanon: Life without gas and electricity Farming at risk Lebanon's farming sector is still heavily dependent on imported seeds, fertilizers and pesticides. Some entrepreneurs are trying to change this though. But in order to use the equipment to farm the land, they need something that is lacking everywhere: electricity.

Lebanon: Life without gas and electricity Water in short supply Lebanon is also facing acute water shortages. Over four million people could be affected in the coming days or lose access to clean drinking water altogether, according to a warning by the UN children's agency UNICEF. The organization also fears that water shortages could mean an increase in diseases as a result of poor hygiene. Author: Diana Hodali



The World Bank described the crisis as one of the worst in recent times. Three-quarters of Lebanon's population is now below the poverty line.

Former-Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri gave up on forming government earlier this year, blaming Hezbollah-allied Aoun and his Free Patriotic Movement party for wanting too much power.

jc/dj (Reuters, AFP, AP)