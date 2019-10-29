 Lebanon: Unrest continues for second night, including gunfire | News | DW | 26.11.2019

News

Lebanon: Unrest continues for second night, including gunfire

Tensions have increased in the Middle Eastern country as anti-government protesters and their opponents clashed in Beirut. Followers of Shiite groups have been roaming the streets chanting pro-Shiite slogans.

Supporters of the Lebanese Shiite groups Hezbollah and Amal carry flags (REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir)

Violent clashes broke out late Monday between supporters of Lebanon's former prime minister, Saad Hariri, and Shiite groups Hezbollah and Amal, state news agency NNA reported.

Shots were fired during the face-off between the rival groups in Beirut as the streets were filled for a second day of civil unrest. So far, there have been no reports of injuries.

Read more: Al-Hashd al-Shaabi and Hezbollah: Iran's allies in Iraq and Lebanon

A political crisis engulfing the Middle Eastern country sparked the relatively peaceful protests in mid-October, but people soon began venting their anger at the ruling elite. Lebanon's economy is in its most critical state since the country's 15-year civil war came to an end in 1990.

Watch video 01:51

Tens of thousands protest in Beirut

Hezbollah, Amal join forces

In the southern town of Tyre, supporters of Hezbollah and Amal ripped up protest tents and set them alight, causing security forces to take action by firing gunshots into the air, according to media reports.

Read more: Germany again deports Lebanese gang leader Ibrahim Miri

The two groups had an influence on the coalition government led by Hariri, who announced his resignation last month, shortly after the unrest began on October 17. They had both opposed Hariri's decision to quit.

In a statement, Hariri's Future Movement warned its supporters to refrain from protesting and to stay away from large gatherings to "avoid being dragged into any provocation intended to ignite strife."

  • Libanon Beirut Sheik Hassan Nasrallah (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Rise of Hezbollah

    Hezbollah, or Party of God, was conceived by Muslim clerics in the 1980s in response to the Israeli invasion of South Lebanon in 1982. The Shiite group has a political and military wing.

  • Libanon Hisbollah Kämpfer (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Zaatari)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    National support against Israel

    Hezbollah emerged in the 1980s as an amalgamation of Shiite militias and played a major role in the Lebanese civil war. It used guerrilla warfare to drive Israeli forces out of South Lebanon — Israel withdrew in 2000. Israel and Hezbollah fought another war in 2006. Its defense of Lebanon against Israel had won it cross-sectarian support and acceptance in Lebanese society.

  • Syrien Hezbollah und syrische Flaggen in Qalamoun (Reuters/O. Sanadiki)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Backed by Iran

    Since its creation, Hezbollah has received military, financial and political support from Iran and Syria. Today, Hezbollah's military wing is more powerful than Lebanon's own army and has become a major regional paramilitary force.

  • Hassan Nassrallah (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Political apparatus

    Hezbollah turned its focus to politics following the end of Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war. It represents a large section of the Lebanese Shiite population and is allied with other sectarian groups, including Christians. Their political development has mostly come under Hassan Nasrallah (pictured), who became the group's leader in 1992.

  • Libanon 15. Jahrestag Abzug Israel Hisbollah Kämpfer Waffen (picture-alliance/AA)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Armed wing

    Unlike other parties in Lebanon's multi-sided 1975-1990 civil war, Hezbollah did not disband its armed wing. Some Lebanese political groups, such as Prime Minister Saad Hariri's Future Movement, want Hezbollah to put down its arms. Hezbollah argues its militant wing is necessary to defend against Israel and other external threats.

  • Syrien Schiitische Gruppen (picture-alliance/Pacific Press/I. Press)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Terror group?

    A number of countries and bodies, including the United States, Israel, Canada and the Arab League, consider Hezbollah a terrorist organization. However, Australia and the European Union differentiate between its legitimate political activities and its militant wing.

  • IS Abzug aus dem Libanon Vormarsch der Hisbollah Kämpfer aus Syrien (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Syrian Central Military Media)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Hezbollah enters Syria's civil war

    Hezbollah has been one of the main backers of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the country's civil war. Its entrance into the war helped save Assad, one of its chief patrons; secured weapons supply routes from Syria and formed a buffer zone around Lebanon against Sunni militant groups it feared would take over Syria. As a result it has won considerable support from Shiite communities in Lebanon.

  • Syrien Protest (dapd)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Sectarianism

    Lebanon has long been at the center of regional power struggles, particularly between Saudi Arabia and Iran. However, Hezbollah's military and political ascendancy, as well as its intervention in Syria, have also helped stoke Sunni-Shiite sectarian tensions in Lebanon and across the region.

  • Israel Fahne vor Zaun (Getty Images/C. Furlong)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Renewed conflict with Israel?

    Iran and Hezbollah have increased their political and military strength through the war in Syria. Israel views this as a threat and has carried out dozens of airstrikes on Iran/Hezbollah targets in Syria. Israel has vowed to not let Iran and Hezbollah create a permanent presence in Syria. There is growing concern of another war between Hezbollah and Israel that could draw in Iran.

    Author: Chase Winter


jsi/cmk (Reuters, AP, dpa)

