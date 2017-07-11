Lebanon to name new premier ahead of Macron visit

Lebanon began political consultations on Monday to name a new prime minister ahead of a visit from French President Emmanuel Macron.

The former government stepped down in the wake of the Beirut port blast that killed 190 people, injured thousands more and damaged many parts of the coastal capital.

Mustapha Adib, Lebanon's ambassador to Germany, has become the front-runner to form a new government. He has received backing from Sunni Muslim political leaders, including former premier Saad Hariri, who said the new government should be formed quickly.

Under Lebanon's sectarian political system, a Sunni must occupy the position of prime minister, while the presidency is given to a Marionite Christian and speaker of parliament to a Shiite Muslim. Media reports suggested Adib had gained support from the other political blocs.

Seeking 'deep change'

Macron, who has played a major role in consolidating support for a candidate, is expected to arrive in Lebanon later on Monday.

The French government has made it a priority to help Lebanon back on its feet in the wake of the Beirut port blast. The explosion of ammonium nitrate at Beirut's bustling port occurred as Lebanon struggles with mounting political instability and a devastating economic crisis.

"If we let Lebanon go in the region and if we somehow leave it in the hands of the depravity of regional powers, it will be civil war," said Macron ahead of his visit.

Not everyone, however, is ready to move forward with the political process. Activists protesting against Lebanon's political class since October have said they would not support any candidate named as prime minister. Instead, they have called for an overhaul of the political system.

Last week, Macron said Lebanese leaders have a major responsibility to advance a "revamped pact with the Lebanese people in the coming weeks, that of deep change."

