Lebanon: Shots fired at US Embassy in Beirut

One assailant has been hospitalized after being shot and wounded by the Lebanese army. The embassy said no staff were harmed in the incident.

The Lebanese army said it had shot and injured a Syrian man who attempted to attack the US Embassy in Beirut on Wednesday morning.

Local media reported that the attempted attack and the ensuing gun battle with the army lasted nearly 30 minutes.

The embassy released a statement on X, formerly Twitter, acknowledging the attack and that the situation had ended, noting that an investigation was underway.

"Army personnel deployed in the area responded to the sources of fire, wounding the shooter," the statement said, adding that "he was arrested and transported to hospital".

The attack occurred at the entrance of the facility located in the northern Beirut suburb of Aukur.

The US diplomatic mission in Beirut has come under attack a number of times over the past several decades, the deadliest of these incidents killed 63 people in 1983.

