News

Lebanon set for debt default amid financial unrest

Top officials in Lebanon have said they oppose repaying the country's debt. The decision means the country could be headed toward its first-ever sovereign default as it battles a worsening economic crisis.

A soldier outside the Bank of Lebanon (Getty Images/AFP/R. Haidar)

Lebanon is set to decide on Saturday whether to pay a $1.2 billion (€1.35 billion) Eurobond that matures on March 9.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab is scheduled to make an official announcement about the repayment in a televised speech later in the day.

The president, prime minister and senior financial officials "agreed to support the government in any decisions regarding debt management, with the exception of a payment of debt maturities," the presidency said in a statement Saturday.

The comments are the clearest indicator yet that leaders in Lebanon have decided to default.

Spiraling financial crisis

Lebanon has been in the midst of a financial crisis since October. The value of the pound, which is pegged to the dollar, has sunk and banks have introduced tough restrictions on dollar withdrawals and transfers. The unrest has been fueled by lackluster economic growth, high unemployment and months of anti-government protests.

The country's $87 billion in debt is roughly 155% of its gross domestic product. Lebanon has never defaulted on its sovereign debt before.

Local banks, who are the main lender in Lebanon, have argued against debt default, saying it would harm the banking sector and damage its standing with foreign creditors.

However, many lawmakers and economists have stressed the need to protect the country's foreign currency reserves. Anti-government protesters have also opposed debt repayment.

