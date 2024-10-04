Lebanon says Israel hit key border road after Beirut strikes

10/04/2024 October 4, 2024 Lebanese media: Iran's foreign minister arrives in Beirut

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has landed in the Lebanese capital, according to the official National News Agency (NNA).

"An Iranian plane has landed at the Rafik Hariri International Airport with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on board," NNA said.

Araghchi's arrival comes hours after airstrikes hit just outside the airport.

It is the first reported visit by a top Iranian official to Lebanon since Israel killed Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, last week.

Araghchi is expected to meet with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, according to the Reuters news agency.