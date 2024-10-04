Lebanon says Israel hit key border road after Beirut strikes

Skip next section In rare sermon, Khamenei says Muslims have 'common enemy'

10/04/2024 October 4, 2024 In rare sermon, Khamenei says Muslims have 'common enemy'

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei defended Iran's missile attack on Israel Image: IRNA Agency

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has delivered his first public sermon in five years, addressing thousands of people who gathered in Tehran for Friday prayers.

Khamenei justified the October 7, 2023, terror attacks as well as Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel earlier this week, singling out Israel as the "common enemy" of Muslim nations.

"The operation of our armed forces a few nights ago was totally legal and legitimate," he said, delivering the sermon with an assault rifle at his side.

Iran "will take the necessary action" after consulting with its political authorities, Khamenei said, ruling out "impulsive decisions."

The crowds in attendance were waving Palestinian and Lebanese flags and carrying portraits of slain leaders of Iran's "axis of resistance" against Israel and the United States — Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah.