Lebanon says Israel hit key border road after Beirut strikes

10/04/2024 October 4, 2024 Lebanon says Israeli strike cut off road used to flee to Syria

Lebanese Transport Minister Ali Hamieh said an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanon-Syria border has cut off the main international road connecting the two countries.

"The road that leads to the main humanitarian crossing for thousands of Lebanese into Syria is now cut off after an Israeli strike," he said.

Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli strikes had hit the Masnaa border crossing, saying the attack resulted in "cutting off the road."

On Thursday, Israel accused Hezbollah of using the crossing to transport military equipment.

"The IDF will not allow the smuggling of these weapons and will not hesitate to act if forced to do so, as it has done throughout this war," said Avichay Adraee, the Israeli military's Arabic language spokesman.

Lebanon estimates 300,000 people, most of whom are Syrian, have crossed that road into Syria over the last 10 days to escape the escalating conflict in Lebanon.