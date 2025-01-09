Lebanon: Regional powers cautiously welcome new president

President Joseph Aoun said a "new phase" had begun with Israel expressing hope that his election would bring stability. Germany, France and the EU have also conveyed optimism.

Lebanon's new President Joseph Aoun on Thursday told members of parliament that the country was entering a new phase as he made his first address following his election.

"Today, a new phase in Lebanon's history begins," Aoun told lawmakers after being sworn in and then went on to call for "quick parliamentary consultations" to name a new prime minister.

France, Germany, EU, US herald chance for reform

French President Emmanuel Macron offered his "congratulations to President Joseph Aoun on this crucial election."

"It paves the way for reform and the restoration of Lebanon's sovereignty and prosperity," he posted on X.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the election of Aoun as Lebanon's new president was a chance to start afresh.

"After many years of crisis and stagnation, this is a moment of opportunity to bring about reforms and change," Baerbock posted on X. "Germany stands by the side of the people of Lebanon on the way forward."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the election of the army chief as Lebanon's new president, echoing Baerbock's hopes for reform and change, while adding that the development provides a "moment of hope" for the war-battered country.

"The way is now open to stability and reforms. Europe supports this path," the EU chief wrote on X, in French, a language widely spoken in Lebanon.

The US embassy in Lebanon has also congratulated Aoun, pledging to work "closely" with the new president "as he begins his efforts to unite the country, implement reforms and secure a prosperous future for Lebanon."

Israel and Iran congratulate new president

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar congratulated Aoun on his election and said he was hopeful that the move would lead to stability after a two-year political deadlock in Lebanon that has left the country rudderless in the absence of a president since Michel Aoun's term ended in October 2022. Michel Aoun is no relation of the newly installed Joseph Aoun.

"I congratulate Lebanon upon the election of a new President, following a lengthy political crisis. I hope that this choice will contribute towards stability, a better future for Lebanon and its people and to good neighborly relations," he said in a post on X.

A ceasefire between Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group and Israel is currently in place, but with both sides accusing one another of violating the pact, there heightened concerns over how long it can last for.

Iran moved to congratulate Aoun on his election as president, in a post on X by its embassy in Lebanon.

The Islamic Republic hopes to promote the shared interests of both countries, according to a statement from the diplomatic mission.

"We congratulate brotherly Lebanon for the election of General Joseph Aoun," said the embassy in a statement on X, adding that "we look forward to working together... and to cooperate in different fields in a way that serves the common interests for our countries."

