Lebanon: Regional powers cautiously welcome new president

President Joseph Aoun said a "new phase" had begun with Israel expressing hope that his election would bring stability.

Lebanon's new President Joseph Aoun on Thursday told members of parliament that the country was entering a new phase as he made his first address following his election.

"Today, a new phase in Lebanon's history begins," Aoun told lawmakers after being sworn in and then went on to call for "quick parliamentary consultations" to name a new prime minister.

Israel and Iran congratulate new president

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar congratulated Aoun on his election and said he was hopeful that the move would lead to stability.

"I congratulate Lebanon upon the election of a new President, following a lengthy political crisis. I hope that this choice will contribute towards stability, a better future for Lebanon and its people and to good neighborly relations," he said in a post on X.

There has been an uneasy ceasefire with Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group, which both sides accuse one another of violating.

Iran moved to congratulate Aoun on his election as president, in a post on X by its embassy in Lebanon.

The Islamic Republic hopes to promote the shared interests of both countries, according to a statement from the diplomatic mission.

"We congratulate brotherly Lebanon for the election of General Joseph Aoun," said the embassy in a statement on X, adding that "we look forward to working together... and to cooperate in different fields in a way that serves the common interests for our countries."

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the election of Aoun as Lebanon's new president was a chance to start afresh.

"After many years of crisis and stagnation, this is a moment of opportunity to bring about reforms and change," Baerbock posted on X. "Germany stands by the side of the people of Lebanon on the way forward."

jsi/ab (AFP, Reuters, dpa)