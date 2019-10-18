Lebanon: Protests enter fourth day after party quits coalition

Thousands of people gathered in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Sunday for a fourth straight day of protests, emboldened by the potential collapse of the ruling coalition.

Demonstrators waved Lebanese flags and chanted "The people want to bring down the regime," a reference to the ruling class that has divvied up power among themselves and amassed wealth for decades but has done little to fix a crumbling economy.

Footage posted to social media showed a huge crowd gathered at the city's Martyr's Square.

The fresh protests, the largest in five years, took place following the resignation a day earlier of a key Christian party's four ministers and amid a threat by Prime Minister Saad Hariri to step down.

Hariri is struggling to get his political rivals to agree on several austerity measures to avoid a deeper crisis and unlock over $11 billion (€9.9 billion) in economic assistance pledged by international donors last year.

He's given his coalition partners until Monday evening to back key reforms, which include taxes on banks and a plan to overhaul the state electricity firm.

On Saturday, the head of the Christian Lebanese Forces quit, saying that the party was "convinced the government is unable to take the necessary steps" to solve the crisis.

Lebanon has been rocked by four days of protests in opposition to propose tax hikes and austerity measures

If Hariri, a Sunni Muslim who is traditionally backed by the West and Sunni Gulf Arab allies, resigns, it would be harder for the various parties that make up the ruling coalition to form a new cabinet.

A new government would also likely see the Iranian-backed Hezbollah and its allies win more power, a shift that would make it nearly impossible for international donors to offer aid or investments.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah warned on Saturday that a change in government would only worsen the situation.

The four days of protests that have rallied tens of thousands of people were triggered in part by a proposed 20-cent (€0.18) daily charge on voice calls made through WhatsApp, a measure that was quickly scrapped but that was seen by many as the latest government attempt to squeeze the already struggling public.

The demonstrations have brought people from across the sectarian and religious lines that define the country and its political system, including Christians, Sunni Muslims, Shiite Muslims and Druze.

"I didn't expect people from the country's north, south and Beirut to join hands and like each other. The protests have brought together everyone and this has never happened before," said Sahar Younis, a 32-year-old worker with a nongovernmental organization.

"We want to stay in Lebanon to build our future but if these corrupt politicians stay here what future will be left for us?" said 17-year-old student Cherbel Anton.

The Association of Banks in Lebanon announced that all banks would be closed on Monday because of the unrest.

Lebanon's public debt ratio is one of the largest in the world — more than 150% of gross domestic product, or around $86 billion — according to the Finance Ministry.

Growth has plummeted in recent years, with political deadlock compounded by the impact of eight years of war in neighboring Syria.

