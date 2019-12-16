 Lebanon president taps Hezbollah-backed Diab as new prime minister | News | DW | 19.12.2019

News

Lebanon president taps Hezbollah-backed Diab as new prime minister

President Michel Aoun has announced that former Education Minister Hassan Diab will become Lebanon's next prime minister. As the country is rocked by violent protests, Diab has vowed to quickly form a new government.

Hassan Diab

Lebanese President Michel Aoun announced Thursday that a little-known academic and former education minister is to lead the country.

 

Hassan Diab was put forth as a candidate with the support of Lebanon's parliamentary blocs affiliated with the Shiite movements Amal, the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) and Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies. The FPM was founded by the Christian president Aoun.

Diab did not receive backing from Sunni blocs or their own Christian allies. 

The announcement comes after almost two months of political turmoil in crisis hit Lebanon. Anti-government protests and Lebanon's worst economic crisis since its 1875-1990 civil war have destabilized the country.

"All our efforts must now focus on stopping the collapse and restoring confidence," Diab said from the presidential palace.

The 60 year-old engineering professor from the American University of Beirut is replacing the country's outgoing prime minister Saad Hariri.

more to come ... 

mvb/dr (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

