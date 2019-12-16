Lebanon president taps Hezbollah-backed Diab as new prime minister

Lebanese President Michel Aoun announced Thursday that a little-known academic and former education minister is to lead the country.

Hassan Diab was put forth as a candidate with the support of Lebanon's parliamentary blocs affiliated with Shiite movements Amal, the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) and Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies. The FPM was founded by the Christian president Aoun.

The announcement comes after almost two months of political turmoil in crisis hit Lebanon. Anti-government protests and Lebanon's worst economic crisis since its 1875-1990 civil war have destabilized the country.

"After binding parliamentary consultations... the president has summoned... Hassan Diab to appoint him to form a government," Aoun said in a statement after the twice-delayed talks.

The 60 year-old engineering professor from the American University of Beirut is replacing Lebanon's outgoing prime minister Saad Hariri.

Diab did not receive backing from Sunni blocs or their own Christian allies.

Critics have warned that Diab's nomination could result in an unbalanced government, cause sectarian tensions and hinder efforts to secure aid from the international community as the country is on the brink of political and economic collapse.

"All our efforts must now focus on stopping the collapse and restoring confidence," Diab said from the presidential palace.

