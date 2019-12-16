Lebanon president taps Hezbollah-backed Diab as new prime minister

Lebanese President Michel Aoun announced Thursday that a little-known academic and former education minister is to lead the country.

Hassan Diab is supported by Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies.

"All our efforts must now focus on stopping the collapse and restoring confidence," Diab said from the presidential palace.

more to come ...

mvb/dr (dpa, Reuters)

