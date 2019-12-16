Lebanon president taps Hezbollah-backed Diab as new prime minister

President Michel Aoun has announced that former Education Minister Hassan Diab will become Lebanon's next prime minister. As the country is rocked by violent protests, Diab has vowed to quickly form a new government.
Lebanese President Michel Aoun announced Thursday that a little-known academic and former education minister is to lead the country.
Hassan Diab is supported by Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies.
"All our efforts must now focus on stopping the collapse and restoring confidence," Diab said from the presidential palace.
