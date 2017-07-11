 Lebanon power supply back online after army steps in | News | DW | 10.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Lebanon power supply back online after army steps in

Power supplies in Lebanon have been restored after a blackout on Saturday caused by a fuel shortage. The army agreed to contribute fuel as an interim measure.

A view of the city during power cuts due to the fuel shortage and problems in the supply of fuel in Beirut

A view of the city during power cuts due to the fuel shortage

The lights are back on in Lebanon after a complete shutdown on Saturday according to the country's Energy Minister Walid Fayad.

Speaking to state news agency NNA, Fayad said: "The grid has returned to its normal work."

Two of the country's main power plants ground to a halt as fuel stocks ran dry, plunging the country into darkness.

Watch video 01:25

Fuel shortage plunges Lebanon into darkness

Army steps in to help

Saturday's shutdown came as the al-Zahrani and Deir Ammar power stations stopped operations as diesel supplies ran out.

Fayad said on Sunday that the army had fronted 6,000 liters of its own fuel reserves to kickstart operations on the plants for the next three days.

The minister also said that the central bank had approved $100 million in credit for fuel imports from Iraq.

Lebanon is in the eye of an economic meltdown, with high living costs, unemployment and rising poverty levels. Power cuts are common in Lebanon, and power generation has been a recurring issue.

Many people use generators to keep the lights on, and an ongoing fuel shortage has just meant more misery for already struggling Lebanese.

Plans are afoot to try and secure electricity supplies from Jordan. However, the deals are still being negotiated and could still take some time to materialize.

kb/rc (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Advertisement