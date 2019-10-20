Lebanon: Police clash with anti-government protesters in Beirut

Anti-government demonstrations in Beirut turned violent Saturday, as hundreds of protesters clashed with security forces in the streets of the Lebanese capital.

The violence was some of the worst in Beirut since nationwide anti-government demonstrations began in October. Anti-government protesters have accused Lebanon's political class of steering the country into an economic crisis.

Images of the confrontations showed clouds of tear gas smoke filling the streets. There were numerous reports of people passing out due to the heavy smoke.

Security forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas at demonstrators, who threw stones at police and tried to break through barriers blocking roads to the parliament and government headquarters.

The Lebanese Red Cross said on Twitter late Saturday that it had taken 10 people to the hospital and provided care to 33 injured people on the ground.

The Lebanese Civil Defense said dozens of people were wounded in clashes, adding that the situation had calmed down by midnight.

Clashes sparked by opposing camps

The clashes were sparked Saturday afternoon when an anti-government protest camp in central Beirut was raided by a group of Hezbollah and Amal supporters opposed to the anti-government protest movement.

Security forces intervened, firing teargas to disperse the men who attacked the camp with stones and firecrackers.

The initially limited confrontation at the protest camp then spread into protracted street clashes with security forces that that eventually drew in hundreds of anti-government protesters that had gathered near the parliament.

Shiite Amal and Hezbollah are partners in Lebanon's cross-sectarian government, and supporters of Hezbollah and Amal have attacked anti-government protest camps in several cities in recent weeks, angered by demonstrators' criticism of their leaders.

Lebanon's political crisis

Saturday's clashes involving opposing political camps and security forces comes as Lebanon looks to form a new government and find a way out of a protracted political crisis.

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri stepped down two weeks after protests began in October. Since then, divided political parties have failed to agree on a new premier. Talks between parliamentary blocs are planned for Monday.

The process of forming a government comes as Lebanon faces an economic crisis, as its currency loses value and the cost of living increases.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Rise of Hezbollah Hezbollah, or Party of God, was conceived by Muslim clerics in the 1980s in response to the Israeli invasion of South Lebanon in 1982. The Shiite group has a political and military wing.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization National support against Israel Hezbollah emerged in the 1980s as an amalgamation of Shiite militias and played a major role in the Lebanese civil war. It used guerrilla warfare to drive Israeli forces out of South Lebanon — Israel withdrew in 2000. Israel and Hezbollah fought another war in 2006. Its defense of Lebanon against Israel had won it cross-sectarian support and acceptance in Lebanese society.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Backed by Iran Since its creation, Hezbollah has received military, financial and political support from Iran and Syria. Today, Hezbollah's military wing is more powerful than Lebanon's own army and has become a major regional paramilitary force.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Political apparatus Hezbollah turned its focus to politics following the end of Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war. It represents a large section of the Lebanese Shiite population and is allied with other sectarian groups, including Christians. Their political development has mostly come under Hassan Nasrallah (pictured), who became the group's leader in 1992.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Armed wing Unlike other parties in Lebanon's multi-sided 1975-1990 civil war, Hezbollah did not disband its armed wing. Some Lebanese political groups, such as Prime Minister Saad Hariri's Future Movement, want Hezbollah to put down its arms. Hezbollah argues its militant wing is necessary to defend against Israel and other external threats.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Terror group? A number of countries and bodies, including the United States, Israel, Canada and the Arab League, consider Hezbollah a terrorist organization. However, Australia and most of the European Union differentiate between its legitimate political activities and its militant wing.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Hezbollah enters Syria's civil war Hezbollah has been one of the main backers of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the country's civil war. Its entrance into the war helped save Assad, one of its chief patrons; secured weapons supply routes from Syria and formed a buffer zone around Lebanon against Sunni militant groups it feared would take over Syria. As a result it has won considerable support from Shiite communities in Lebanon.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Sectarianism Lebanon has long been at the center of regional power struggles, particularly between Saudi Arabia and Iran. However, Hezbollah's military and political ascendancy, as well as its intervention in Syria, have also helped stoke Sunni-Shiite sectarian tensions in Lebanon and across the region.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Renewed conflict with Israel? Iran and Hezbollah have increased their political and military strength through the war in Syria. Israel views this as a threat and has carried out dozens of airstrikes on Iran/Hezbollah targets in Syria. Israel has vowed to not let Iran and Hezbollah create a permanent presence in Syria. There is growing concern of another war between Hezbollah and Israel that could draw in Iran. Author: Chase Winter



