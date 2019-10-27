Lebanon PM Saad Hariri resigns as crisis takes violent turn

The prime minister said he was unable to end the widespread political unrest threatening to upend the economy. Protesters have taken to the streets for nearly two weeks demanding a new political system.
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri on Tuesday announced his resignation, saying he was unable to resolve a growing political crisis against the country's ruling elite.
"I have tried, during this period, to find a way out, through which to listen to the voice of the people," Hariri said. "To all partners in political life, our responsibility today is how we protect Lebanon and revive its economy."
More to follow…
ls/msh (Reuters, AFP)
