Lebanon PM Saad Hariri resigns as crisis takes violent turn

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri on Tuesday announced his resignation, saying he was unable to resolve a growing political crisis against the country's ruling elite.

"I have tried, during this period, to find a way out, through which to listen to the voice of the people," Hariri said. "To all partners in political life, our responsibility today is how we protect Lebanon and revive its economy."

Lebanon has been hit by nearly two weeks of mass protests urging major reforms to crack down on corruption and the ruling elite. The movement has also called for the government to step down.

His decision to resign is likely to anger the leadership of the Shiite militant group Hezbollah. Hassan Nasrallah, who heads the group, has twice warned Hariri against stepping down, saying it would create a political void.

Read more: 'People in Lebanon want to live in dignity'

'We heed your call'

Earlier on Tuesday, Hezbollah supporters attacked a protest camp that served as the epicenter of the anti-government demonstrations.

"We heed your call, Nasrallah," the supporters chanted as they set fire to protesters' tents.

TV footage showed protesters calling for police assistance. At first, Lebanese authorities did not intervene. However, they later show tear gas in a bid to disperse crowds.

More to follow…

Read more: Lebanon-linked gang accused of laundering millions of euros in Germany

Watch video 02:09 Share Unemployment 'fueling unrest' in Arab states Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3S4ie Unemployment 'fueling unrest' in Arab states

ls/msh (Reuters, AFP)