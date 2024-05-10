  1. Skip to content
Lebanon: More than 1 million people displaced

Marianna Evenstein | Karim El-Gawhary
October 5, 2024

Israel has expanded its bombardments on Hezbollah targets with dozens of airstrikes on Lebanon. Civilians are desperate to escape the fighting, more than 1 million have already been displaced. Shelters are almost full, the UN says.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lS1L
