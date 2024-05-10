Lebanon: More than 1 million people displaced

ConflictsMiddle EastLebanon: More than 1 million people displacedTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastMarianna Evenstein | Karim El-Gawhary10/05/2024October 5, 2024Israel has expanded its bombardments on Hezbollah targets with dozens of airstrikes on Lebanon. Civilians are desperate to escape the fighting, more than 1 million have already been displaced. Shelters are almost full, the UN says.https://p.dw.com/p/4lS1LAdvertisement