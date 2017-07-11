Lebanon minister quits in effort to ease Saudi spat

Lebanon's Information Minister George Kordahi told media that he intended to step down, weeks after televised

comments he made that were critical of Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen.

The remark sparked a diplomatic crisis, with Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador and banned all imports from Lebanon, which is in the middle of economic meltdown.

Why is there a diplomatic crisis?

In his comments, Kordahi had said the war in Yemen was futile and that it amounted to an act of aggression by the Saudi-led coalition.

Saudi Arabia responded by recalling its ambassador and banning all Lebanese imports, which totaled some $240 million for 2020.

"After some thinking, I decided the time is suitable to offer something that gets Lebanon out of the crisis," Kordahi said Friday. "I hope that this resignation opens the window, or a gap in this wall'' for better relations with the Gulf, he added.

More to come...

rc/rt (AFP, AP)