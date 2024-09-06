Lebanon: Life in the Shadow of War

Lebanon: Life in the Shadow of WarSeptember 6, 2024
Also on Global Us:
Switzerland: Refugees support refugees
Traumatized refugees can really benefit from being helped by people who speak their language, and share their culture. The Swiss organization Paxion trains up refugees to help other displaced people with mental health problems.
UK: Diverse, classical, contemporary: the Chineke! Orchestra
The London-based Chineke! Orchestra is Europe's first majority Black and ethnically diverse orchestra. Its education program focuses on developing the talent of young musicians.
Urban mining: Recycling an old US military base
The construction industry consumes a vast amount of resources and creates tons of emissions. Reusing materials from derelict buildings to build new ones is one sustainable solution.
