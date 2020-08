Lebanon: Lawmakers approve Beirut state of emergency

Lebanon's parliament on Thursday gave the green light to impose a two-week state of emergency amid ongoing street protests. The decision comes ten days after Beirut's deadly chemical explosion that killed at least 171 people.

Human rights groups have warned that the state of emergency law will give the Lebanese military extensive powers to quell protests. Under the law, the army can ban gatherings deemed threats to national security, shut down assembly points, and expand the jurisdiction of military courts over civilians.

Read more: Lebanese people in Germany want justice after Beirut blast

Watch video 02:48 Share Crisis in Lebanon – Razan Salman reports from Beirut Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3gmEy Lebanon protesters want neutral government – Razan Salman reports

The government had already imposed a two-week state of emergency on August 5, the day after the blast, but as the measure lasts more than eight days, Lebanese law requires that it be approved by parliament, according to human rights NGO The Legal Agenda.

US envoy David Hale is expected to join later in the afternoon to push for government and financial reforms. The US embassy called for an end to Lebanon's endemic corruption and urged transparency. French Defense Minister Florence Parly is also expected to attend.

mvb/rt (AFP, Reuters)