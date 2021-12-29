 Lebanon lacks resources for emotional trauma, mental health | Middle East | News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 29.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Middle East

Lebanon lacks resources for emotional trauma, mental health

The 2020 Beirut port blast was a traumatic experience for many people in Lebanon. A large number sought therapy in the aftermath. But, with doctors leaving the country, help is not easy to find.

The damaged grain silos at the port of Lebanon's capital, Beirut

Grain silos at the port of Lebanon's capital, Beirut, have become the symbol of the blast

It took a long time for Mira to talk about what she went through.

On August 4, 2020, the day of Beirut's port blast, she was sitting in a coffee shop on the opposite side of the harbor. "Suddenly we heard a loud explosion," Mira, who is 30 and asked that her real name not be used, told DW. "Windows shattered, and everyone took shelter on the ground."

About 2,750 tons of unsecured stored ammonium nitrate had blown up, killing more than 200 people and injuring thousands.

"Since then, nothing has been the same for me," Mira said.

"Since then, I get scared when I hear loud noises or when I see smoke rising," she said. "I need to seek shelter indoors immediately."

The death of a young female firefighter particularly affected Mira. "I think of her often," she said. "She was engaged, like me."

"I've always wanted to join the volunteer fire department, too," Mira said. "Only, my parents didn't let me do it."

Though she didn't know the young woman personally, Mira said, "I have a guilty conscience that I survived."

Lebanese people attending a mass at the port of Beirut, one year after the blast.

Many struggle with the consequences of the blast — economically and emotionally

Depression, anxiety, PTSD

The images of the explosion were shocking for people around the world.

Though some of the streets in the port area have since been rebuilt and repaired, many in Beirut continue to experience emotional trauma a year and a half later.

  • Man and woman running in Beirut (Reuters/M. Azakir)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Panic in Beirut

    Two immense blasts shook Beirut and the surrounding areas of the Lebanese capital, prompting panic as residents rushed to safety. "I have never in my life seen a disaster this big," Beirut's governor told local TV.

  • Lebanon explosion (Reuters/K. Sokhn)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Blasts felt in city's outskirts

    The explosions, centered in Beirut's port region, were felt throughout the capital. Even residents in the city's outskirts reported hearing the blast, with some saying their windows were shattered.

  • Libanon | Gewaltige Explosion in Beirut: Mann wird evakuiert (Reuters/M. Azakir)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Dozens killed, thousands injured

    Lebanon's Health Ministry said at least 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 others were injured.

  • Helicopter douses fire | Gewaltige Explosion in Beirut (Getty Images/AFP/STR)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    'Unacceptable' ammonium nitrate stock

    Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that a large stockpile of 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate in a warehouse at the port had caused the second, larger explosion. "It is unacceptable that a shipment of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate has been present for six years in a warehouse, without taking preventive measures," Diab said.

  • rescue efforts in Beirut (picture-alliance/AA/H. Shbaro)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Race to save survivors

    More than 30 Red Cross teams raced to the scene, with many locals lending a hand to aid rescue efforts. Hospitals warned that they were quickly filled beyond capacity — and called for blood donations as well as generators to help keep the electricity on.

  • Aftermath of Beirut blasts, man walks through rubble | Gewaltige Explosion in Beirut (Getty Images/AFP/STR)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Felt as far away as Cyprus

    The blasts struck with the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, according to Germany's geosciences center GFZ. Residents in Cyprus, some 110 miles (180 km) across the sea from Beirut, reported hearing and feeling the blast.

  • People in Beirut run through the rubble in the explosion aftermath | Gewaltige Explosion in Beirut (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Ammar)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    People are 'asking for their loved ones'

    DW's Bassel Aridi said people were using social media to try to track down their loved ones after the explosions. Aridi also visited a hospital in Beirut after the blasts. "What I saw in the hospital was so dramatic. All the hospitals have announced that they are totally overloaded."

  • People stand by building and car in ruins in the evening| Gewaltige Explosion in Beirut (Getty Images/AFP/STR)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Two-week state of emergency

    Lebanese authorities fear many more people are buried beneath rubble. President Michel Aoun scheduled an emergency Cabinet meeting for Wednesday and said a two-week state of emergency should be declared.

  • A group of men sit near the entrance of a shop damaged after the explosion| Gewaltige Explosion in Beirut (Getty Images/D. Carde)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Lebanon faces double-blow

    The devastating blasts come as Lebanon experiences severe economic turbulence, with many people taking to the streets in recent months to protest the financial situation. Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared that Wednesday would be a national day of mourning for the victims of the explosion.

  • A protesters lifts the Lebanese flag in front of police (Reuters/G. Tomasevic)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Protesters demand reforms and resignations

    Thousands of protesters took to the streets four days after the explosion, blaming the blast on government corruption and mismanagement boiling. Protesters demanded government resignations and fresh elections, with many occupying government ministries. Police responded with tear gas.

  • Lebanon's former Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad (Getty Images/AFP)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    First resignation

    Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad became the first government minister to resign in the wake of the blast, five days after it took place. "After the enormous Beirut catastrophe, I announce my resignation from government," she said in a statement carried by local media. She apologized to the people of Beirut for failing them.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


"I have many friends who are seeking psychological help," Mira said.

"We don't have national surveys in Lebanon about the extent of mental health problems, but we can look at trends, at clinical trends, and look at what we see in clinics. And clearly, over the past two years, more people have been entering the mental health care system, seeing doctors, psychologists, therapists," Dr. Joseph El-Khoury, a professor of psychiatry and the president of the Lebanese Psychiatric Society, told DW.

A lot of these patients attribute — temporarily at least — their problems to that period or to events in that period.

"We have seen a rise in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after the Beirut blast, as well as a rise in anxiety and depression, which are generally the type of mental disorders happening in response to stressful events," Khoury said.

Emotional, economic anxiety

Khoury said it was difficult to attribute mental disorders to a single cause and that emotional reactions do not always have to stem from the various crises in Lebanon, which is home to a unique combination of stressors.

One crisis follows the next as the country lurches toward bankruptcy: The Lebanese pound, which was pegged to the dollar exchange rate for three decades, has lost about 90% of its value in the past two years.

A lady is picking up food from a Lebanese NGO

More than half of Lebanon's population receives subsidies

In its recent Lebanon Economic Monitor report, the World Bank describes the situation as one of the deepest economic crises in recent global history.

Four in 10 Lebanese people are without a job, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Many businesses have closed down, and people are unable to access their savings because of the economic crisis.

Fears for future

All of this had had an impact on Mira months before the explosion.

As early as in late 2019, when the economic situation was already worsening, she noticed that her social behavior was changing.

"I developed fears about the future and asked myself: 'How can I build a life in this country?' or 'How can I have children in this country?'" Mira said. "I became more and more withdrawn, sometimes not leaving my room for days — just functioning."

Mira fully collapsed after her dog was poisoned. In the beginning of the pandemic, fake news was spreading that pets could also pass the virus. "That was so hard for me," Mira said.

Not enough psychiatrists

Now, Mira is meeting up with friends again. She occasionally goes to coffee shops. But the fear of unexpected noises and smoke persists.

Mira has confided in friends and asked for advice. "But, so far, I haven't found a psychologist," she said. "And I would like to have someone with experience in trauma."

She doesn't want online therapy, which an increasing number of people are turning to.

The psychologist Therese Ward told DW that she has many patients who talk to her about their fears and worries in virtual sessions. "People are struggling to manage their everyday lives," Ward said. "They have fears about the future. They also often tell me about an inner emptiness."

Waiting lists for in-person therapy are long, Ward said.

The situation is exacerbated by an increasing shortage of psychiatrists and psychologists.

Like many other doctors, a high number of psychiatrists and psychologists have either left the country or are on the way out, Khoury said.

A patient rests on a bed in a hallway of the Rafic Hariri University Hospital

Lebanon's crashing economy has left hospitals increasingly ill-equipped

Medicine subsidies cut

In November, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad announced a partial cut to subsidies for medication to treat chronic diseases.

The prices of many drugs skyrocketed.

For example, medicine for mental illnesses such as depression and schizophrenia are now three times as expensive as before the announcement.

"Most medicines have become either unavailable or extremely expensive since the governmental subsidy has been cut," Khoury said, adding that people are currently using what they have in stock, and some pharmacies are rationing.

"Other people get medicine from Turkey, the UAE or Egypt," Khoury said.

Nonmedicinal therapy is also expensive.

"My insurance doesn't cover the cost of psychological treatments," Mira said.

She would have to pay for her treatment herself. In the ongoing economic crisis, this is a challenge.

Organizations such as the Lebanese NGO Embrace offer psychological support for free. But their service usually involves waiting periods, as more and more people seek free treatments.

Worries about future

Ward said a positive recent development is that there are fewer social stigmas about people experiencing mental illnesses now.

Though she asked that her real name not be published in case future employers search for her on the internet, Mira talks openly about what is bothering her.

"I'm in limbo," Mira said. "I don't know yet what I want to do. I just know I need to seek help. I want to know why I feel this way, why I have these worries and fears, while those responsible for the explosion can sleep well at night."

To date, none of the people believed responsible for the port blast — one of the largest known nonnuclear explosions in history — have been brought to justice.

Over the New Year holiday, Mira, plans to visit some friends abroad with her husband. "We know that the next year will not be any easier," she said. "The Lebanese elections are coming up, and omicron is on the rise. So we want to get a little break."

Watch video 02:27

Lebanon: One year after Beirut’s deadly blast

This article was translated from German. 

DW recommends

Lebanon: Prime Minister Hassan Diab charged over port explosion

The caretaker prime minister has been accused of negligence in relation to the blast on August 4 that killed more than 200 people. Three former ministers are also facing charges.  

Soul of the city: Beirut's cultural decline

The explosion in Beirut was a shock for Mary Cochrane, a member of Lebanon’s most important aristocratic family. Sursock Palace, where the family lives, was severely damaged in the blast.  

Advertisement

World

Photographer Sabine Weiss dies aged 97

Lebanon lacks resources for emotional trauma, mental health

Indonesia relents, allowing stranded Rohingya boat ashore

Russia says Nord Stream 2 loaded with gas, no alternatives needed

Coronavirus digest: Global cases surge due to omicron