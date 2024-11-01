Lebanon: Israeli attacks signal 'rejection' of truce push

11/01/2024 November 1, 2024 Israel's Cabinet approves 2025 budget

The Israeli Cabinet has approved a 607.4 billion shekel ($162 billion/€149 billion) national budget for 2025, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

"The main objective of the 2025 budget is to maintain the security of the state and achieve victory on all fronts, while safeguarding the resilience of the Israeli economy," far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said.

The Cabinet scrapped a proposal to slash the benefits of Holocaust survivors and families of fallen soldiers. The Defense Ministry had rejected the proposal, saying it opposed "any violation" of its soldiers' families' rights, "certainly in a time of war and in a year when, unfortunately, the circle of those affected has painfully expanded."

According to Israeli media, allotted defense spending is at least $27.2 billion (€25 billion) but could increase to $40 billion pending further government discussions.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimated that Israel spent $27.5 billion on defense last year.

Netanyahu said Smotrich had put together "an important, difficult but necessary budget in a year of war."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized the budget, saying it would end up costing the average household in Israel an extra "20,000 shekels per year" and that it had earmarked billions for "10 redundant ministries."

The budget, which Smotrich said was expected to be approved by parliament by January, raises value-added tax or sales tax by one percentage point, to 18.5%.