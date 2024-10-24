Lebanon: Israel-Hezbollah war has displaced 420,000 children

ConflictsMiddle EastLebanon: Israel-Hezbollah war has displaced 420,000 childrenTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastGerhard Elfers10/24/2024October 24, 2024The escalation between Israel and the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah has forced some 1.2 million people to flee their homes in southern Lebanon — many of whom are children. DW spoke with Jennifer Moorehead of Save the Children.https://p.dw.com/p/4mCVTAdvertisement