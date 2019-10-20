Lebanon: Government meets in bid to quell protests

The Lebanese government is holding an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss a rescue plan for the country's crumbling economy amid widening public dissent. Mass protests continued on Monday.
The Cabinet was expected to approve reforms on Monday that would see ministerial wages halved amid growing public anger at the perceived corruption of Lebanon’s political elite.
Protesters blocked roads in the capital Beirut for the fifth day of demonstrations fueled by worsening economic conditions.
The meeting, at the presidential palace in the Beirut suburb of Baabda, was swiftly convened after a package of reforms was drawn up on Sunday.
