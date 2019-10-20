 Lebanon: Government meets in bid to quell protests | News | DW | 21.10.2019

News

Lebanon: Government meets in bid to quell protests

The Lebanese government is holding an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss a rescue plan for the country's crumbling economy amid widening public dissent. Mass protests continued on Monday.

Protests in Lebanon

The Cabinet was expected to approve reforms on Monday that would see ministerial wages halved amid growing public anger at the perceived corruption of Lebanon’s political elite.

Protesters blocked roads in the capital Beirut for the fifth day of demonstrations fueled by worsening economic conditions.

The meeting, at the presidential palace in the Beirut suburb of Baabda, was swiftly convened after a package of reforms was drawn up on Sunday.

More to come...

Beirut: Protesters demand sweeping change 20.10.2019

It started over tax hikes, but it hasn't stopped there. Demonstrators in Beirut have been out on the streets for a fourth day of protests, demanding sweeping changes.

Proteste im Libanon

Lebanon: WhatsApp tax sparks mass protests 18.10.2019

Protesters have vented their frustration at several new proposed taxes and other unpopular economic policies. Lebanon is in a state of 'economic emergency,' and one of the world's most indebted countries. 

Libanon Protest

Protests over economy, corruption target Lebanon's elite 18.10.2019

Anger at Lebanon's ruling elites is spilling onto streets across the country. For a second day, tens of thousands called for the government to fall over corruption, a collapsing economy and poor services.

