Lebanon: Government meets in bid to quell protests

The 30-member Cabinet was expected to approve reforms on Monday that would see ministerial wages halved amid growing public anger at the perceived corruption of Lebanon’s political elite.

Protesters blocked major roads into the capital, Beirut, for the fifth day of demonstrations fueled by worsening economic conditions. Meanwhile, schools, businesses, and banks were closed.

The meeting, at the presidential palace in the Beirut suburb of Baabda, was swiftly convened after a package of reforms was drawn up.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets on Sunday, some waving Lebanese flags and chanting "the people want to bring down the regime."

Protests have grown across the Mediterranean country after discontent surfaced on Thursday over a proposed tax on calls via WhatsApp and other messaging services. While the government quickly dropped the plan, the initial unrest has transformed into a movement demanding a sweeping overhaul of the political system.

Grievances range from the introduction of austerity measures to poor infrastructure, but there is growing anger at the Mediterranean country's political class.

The reform plan that the government hopes might shore up the economy without increasing taxes includes a 50% cut in salaries to current and former politicians. It also envisages reductions in benefits for state institutions and officials.

Meanwhile, the central bank and private banks would be expected to contribute some $3.3 billion (€2.95 billion) to achieve a "near-zero deficit" for the 2020 budget.

