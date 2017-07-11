Lebanon: Government blockage must end, president says

President of Lebanon Michel Aoun has called for an end to a government standstill that has prevented Cabinet meetings for 11 weeks.

Aoun appeared to criticize his ally Hezbollah for the impasse which began in October. The boycott centers around demands to have a judge leading a probe into the Beirut port explosion to be fired.

The explosion of stockpiled ammonium nitrate in 2020 killed at least 215 people and caused billions of dollars worth of damage to the capital.

What is causing a government paralysis?

Shiite movement Hezbollah, which has backing from Iran, and its ally the Amal movement have been trying to get the Cabinet to sack Tarek Bitar, the judge who has been tasked with probing the 2020 Beirut blast.

They have refused to allow Cabinet to meet until the issue is on the agenda.

They accuse Bitar of serving political interests by investigating certain ministers and agencies.

Efforts by Bitar to interrogate former ministers have been beset with legal challenges.

This is all taking place as the country finds itself in the grip of an unprecedented economic crisis, considered to be among the world's worst in recent years. Over 80% of the country is mired in poverty.

What did Aoun say?

In a televised address, Aoun called for a national dialogue among the country's governing parties.

"Today I renew my call for dialogue, to every Lebanese woman and man who desires the salvation of the nation," Aoun said.

Appearing to refer to Hezbollah and the Amal movements demands to have judge Bitar removed, Aoun said: "By which law, by which logic, by which constitution is the Council of Ministers blocked, asked to make a decision that does not fall within its powers."

Aoun also indicated that he wanted better ties with Gulf Arab states and questioned why those ties were allowed to be strained.

"I wish for the best relations with the Arab states, specifically the Gulf states. I ask: what is the justification for straining ties with these states and interfering in matters that do not concern us."

Earlier in December, Lebanon's Information Minister George Kordahi resigned, weeks after televised comments he made that were critical of Saudi Arabia's role in the war in Yemen.

The remark sparked a diplomatic crisis as Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador and banned all imports from Lebanon.

Lebanon is due to hold parliamentary elections on May 15.

