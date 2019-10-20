 Lebanon: Government agrees reforms amid protests | News | DW | 21.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Lebanon: Government agrees reforms amid protests

The Lebanese government has announced economic reforms after meeting to discuss a rescue plan for the country's crumbling finances. With public dissent widespread, mass protests continued on Monday.

People take part in a protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon (picture-alliance/Xinhua News Agency/L. Liangyong)

Lebanon’s 30-member Cabinet approved reforms on Monday that include the halving of ministerial wages, amid growing public anger at the perceived corruption of the country's political elite.

The meeting, at the presidential palace in the Beirut suburb of Baabda, was swiftly convened after a package of reforms was drawn up.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri said a raft of measures that were approved by his Cabinet was not merely an attempt to quell mass protests.

"These decisions are not designed as a trade-off. They are not to ask you to stop expressing your anger. That is your decision to make," Hariri said in a televised press conference.

The reform plan that the government hopes might shore up the economy without increasing taxes includes a 50% cut in salaries to current and former politicians. It also envisages reductions in benefits for state institutions and officials.

Read more: Lebanon faces race against time to avoid financial collapse

Meanwhile, the central bank and private banks would be expected to contribute some $3.3 billion (€2.95 billion) to achieve a "near-zero deficit" for the 2020 budget.

Watch video 02:25

Beirut: Protesters demand sweeping change

During the session, President Michel Aoun had said that protests were understandable. However, he added that accusing all politicians of corruption equally was not fair.

"What is happening in the streets expresses people's pain, but generalizing corruption against everyone carries big injustice," said Aoun.

Widespread protests

Protesters blocked major roads into the capital, Beirut, on Monday for the fifth day of demonstrations fueled by worsening economic conditions. Meanwhile, schools, businesses, and banks were closed.

Grievances range from the introduction of austerity measures to poor infrastructure, but there is growing anger at the political class.

Read more: Protests over economy, corruption target Lebanon's elite

Hundreds of thousands of people had taken to the streets on Sunday, some waving Lebanese flags and chanting "the people want to bring down the regime."

Protests have grown across the Mediterranean country after discontent surfaced on Thursday over a proposed tax on calls via WhatsApp and other messaging services. While the government quickly dropped the plan, the initial unrest has transformed into a movement demanding a sweeping overhaul of the political system.

rc/ng (dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Lebanon: Anti-government protests balloon over austerity threat

Hundreds of thousands of people have rallied in three Lebanese cities, hours after a junior party quit the country's fragile coalition. Dire economic conditions have blighted the heavily indebted country for years. (20.10.2019)  

Lebanon: WhatsApp tax sparks mass protests

Protesters have vented their frustration at several new proposed taxes and other unpopular economic policies. Lebanon is in a state of 'economic emergency,' and one of the world's most indebted countries.  (18.10.2019)  

Lebanon faces race against time to avoid financial collapse

Lebanon's financial situation is deteriorating amid a rising political divide. International financial institutions say that it is up to the country to restore trust and overcome the current liquidity crisis. (01.10.2019)  

Protests over economy, corruption target Lebanon's elite

Anger at Lebanon's ruling elites is spilling onto streets across the country. For a second day, tens of thousands called for the government to fall over corruption, a collapsing economy and poor services. (18.10.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Beirut: Protesters demand sweeping change  

Related content

Beirut: Protesters demand sweeping change 20.10.2019

It started over tax hikes, but it hasn't stopped there. Demonstrators in Beirut have been out on the streets for a fourth day of protests, demanding sweeping changes.

Proteste im Libanon

Lebanon: WhatsApp tax sparks mass protests 18.10.2019

Protesters have vented their frustration at several new proposed taxes and other unpopular economic policies. Lebanon is in a state of 'economic emergency,' and one of the world's most indebted countries. 

Libanon Protest

Protests over economy, corruption target Lebanon's elite 18.10.2019

Anger at Lebanon's ruling elites is spilling onto streets across the country. For a second day, tens of thousands called for the government to fall over corruption, a collapsing economy and poor services.

Advertisement