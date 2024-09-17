Lebanon: Dozens injured in pagers' explosion

The handheld pagers exploded in Beirut's suburbs and other parts of the country. Several members of Lebanese militant group Hezbollah were reportedly injured.

Dozens of people were injured in Lebanon when handheld pagers exploded in the suburbs of the capital Beirut and other parts of the country, local media reported.

Multiple news agencies are reporting that the pagers belonged to members of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The German news agency DPA said multiple Hezbollah sources confirmed that several of the group's members were injured.

What we know so far

A Hezbollah official told the Associated Press news agency that at least 150 people, including members of the group, were wounded in different parts of Lebanon when the pagers they were carrying exploded. The official, who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said the explosions were the result of "a security operation that targeted the devices."

"The enemy [Israel] stands behind this security incident," the official said, without elaborating. He added that the new pagers that Hezbollah members were carrying had lithium batteries that apparently exploded.

According to DPA, the Bahman hospital in Beirut, Lebanon's capital, received more than 100 people. Some were said to be in critical condition.

The Lebanese Health Ministry urged all hospitals across Lebanon to be on alert. It also urged people to stay clear of devices that might pose a threat.

"The Ministry requests all citizens who own wireless communications devices to stay away from them until the truth of what is happening is revealed," the ministry said in a statement.

Unconfirmed reports circulated that Israel had targeted the communications devices and was behind the detonations.

Iran's Mehr news agency reported that the Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was among those injured.

This is a breaking news story

rc/rmt (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)