Lebanon: Dozens injured in pagers' explosion

The handheld pagers exploded in Beirut's suburbs and other parts of the country.

Dozens of people were injured in Lebanon when handheld pagers exploded in the suburbs of the capital Beirut and other parts of the country, local media reported.

Multiple news agencies are reporting that the pagers belonged to members of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The German news agency DPA said multiple Hezbollah sources confirmed that several of group's members were injured.

According to DPA, the Bahman hospital in Beirut, Lebanon's capital, received more than 100 people. Some were said to be in critical condition.

The Lebanese Health Ministry urged all hospitals across Lebanon to be on alert.

It also urged people to stay clear of devices that might pose a threat.

"The Ministry requests all citizens who own wireless communications devices to stay away from them until the truth of what is happening is revealed," the ministry said in a statement.

Unconfirmed reports circulated that Israel had targeted the communications devices and was behind the detonations.

Iran's Mehr news agency reported that the Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was among those injured.

This is a breaking news story

rc/rmt (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)