Lebanon: Clashes erupt as Hezbollah allies protest blast judge

At least three people died and 12 were wounded Thursday as gunfire and explosions were reported near a protest in Beirut.

The protest outside the Justice Palace was called for by the Shiite Hezbollah group and its supporters against the lead judge investigating last year's massive blast in Beirut's port.

A court on Thursday dismissed the latest legal complaint brought against Judge Tarek Bitar, allowing him to resume work.

A Hezbollah supporter holds up a picture of US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, suggesting that Bitar is backed by the US

What we know about the clashes

The gunfire began when people heading to the protest organized by the Hezbollah and Amal groups passed through the Christian neighborhood of Ain el-Remmaneh in Beirut.

Two explosions were heard as people ran for cover. Ambulance sirens were heard through the city and the Lebanese army deployed patrols to seek out the perpetrators.

"While protesters were going to Justice Palace they were fired at in the Tayounah area," an army statement said.

A journalist from the AP news agency saw a man open fire from his balcony with a pistol while victims laid around bleeding.

Lebanese troops stood guard near the Justice Palace

PM urges calm

Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for the arrest of those responsible for the shootings as he appealed for calm on Thursday. He urged people "not to be dragged into civil strife."

