Lebanon: Clashes erupt as Hezbollah allies protest blast judge

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Supporters of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah staged a protest after a court dismissed a legal complaint about the judge investigating the 2020 Beirut port explosion.
Shattered glass is seen as army soldiers are deployed after gunfire erupted near the site of the protest
At least three people died and 12 were wounded Thursday as gunfire and explosions were reported near a protest in Beirut.
The protest outside the Justice Palace was called for by the Shiite Hezbollah group and its supporters against the lead judge investigating last year's massive blast in Beirut's port.
A court on Thursday dismissed the latest legal complaint brought against Judge Tarek Bitar, allowing him to resume work.
A Hezbollah supporter holds up a picture of US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, suggesting that Bitar is backed by the US
The gunfire began when people heading to the protest organized by the Hezbollah and Amal groups passed through the Christian neighborhood of Ain el-Remmaneh in Beirut.
Two explosions were heard as people ran for cover. Ambulance sirens were heard through the city and the Lebanese army deployed patrols to seek out the perpetrators.
"While protesters were going to Justice Palace they were fired at in the Tayounah area," an army statement said.
A journalist from the AP news agency saw a man open fire from his balcony with a pistol while victims laid around bleeding.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for the arrest of those responsible for the shootings as he appealed for calm on Thursday. He urged people "not to be dragged into civil strife."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
jc/fb (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)